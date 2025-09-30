



New Delhi: Commuters can prepare intense traffic Tuesday evening, with several measures in place for the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Kali Mandir at Cr Park during Ashtami.As part of the security arrangements, all the cars parked along Bipin Chandra Pal Road (from Axis Bank to market 1), the section between K and J Blocks and Mandir Road in J Block must be removed after the afternoon until 9 p.m. The police advised residents to use rear tracks, roads lower than internal or an exchange car park, warning that the vehicles left on the roads will be towed. The PM should arrive around 4 p.m., and the restrictions should affect the nearby roads until about 6:30 p.m. The areas around Chirag Dilli, Ring Road, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg and Lodhi Road Flyover could undergo congestion during this period. Survey Do you think traffic restrictions during festive seasons are needed? Meanwhile on Monday, commuters fought with gradation grains, while the festivities of Durga Puja attracted large crowds across the south and the center of Delhi. One of the worst traffic on traffic was reported during Maha Saptami near CR Park, where jams extended from Chirag Dilli to the Pandals. Delhi traffic police had reported these routes during their advice published on Sunday. Gradins have also been observed on the main corridors, including the outdoor bank route (Panchsheel Enclave-Greater Kalash), Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, JB Tito Marg, Inder Mohan Bhardwaj Marg and Cr Park Main Road. Traffic police said the restrictions will remain in force until October 2 between 4 p.m. and midnight. During this period, Gurudwara Road, Bipin Chandra Pal Marg and the internal roads of CR Park and GK-II are closed to traffic. The diversions have also been applied to Panchsheel, Iit and Nehru Place overflights, with LGV and Barrés HGV, even if they have valid “without entry” authorizations. It was advisable for commuters to use MG Road, Aurobindo Marg, Mathura Road and Mehrauli -Badarpur Road instead – stretching that also saw traffic as an overflow. Residents also brought weight. “Due to the season of the holidays in progress, once inside GK-I, it can take 45 to 50 minutes to cover the last 80 meters, which you came from Nehru Place, Savitri Cinema or Kamla Nehru College. It's a nightmare, “said Rajeev Kakatiya, a resident.” A few days ago, the Sho even urged us to a RWA event to avoid using cars for short trips on the market during the festival season. “” Many have also evacuated on social networks. A navantur posted on X: “The section of Soami Nagar in Chirag Dilli in the ring road was completely blocked. Despite several overflights, it took me an additional 23 minutes – it is the state of traffic in the national capital.” “Reaching Alaknanda near Cr Park is impossible due to the Durga Puja circulation,” said another novector. The situation was also worsened in the center of Delhi on Monday evening, probably due to the inauguration of the BJP Delhi Pradesh headquarters in Pocket 05, Ddu Marg. Around 4 p.m., traffic was prohibited on Ddu Marg between Ito Chowk and Minto Road in both directions, with additional diversions in place until 8 p.m. on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, IP Marg, JLN Marg, Minto Road, Ranjeet Singh Flyover, Mirdard Road and Deputy Stretching. “The barricades were there at the Ito signal. Was stuck at the signal near the Supreme Court for 20 minutes,” said Rajat, a shuttle taken in the jam. The traffic police urged commuttingers to plan and use public transport as much as possible until the festivities end on October 2.

