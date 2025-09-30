Bad Bunny typed for the Super Bowl at halftime, highlighting Latin pride and his clashes with Trump





Los Angeles (AP) The selection of Bad Bunny to make the headlines of the Half-time half-time is more than music.

The movement signals a cultural projector for the Latin identity during the television event most watched by the Americas. This also raises new questions about the quantity of space there will be for its brand symbolism and social comments, including his past criticism from President Donald Trump, given the history of the NFL to maintain well -managed performance.

Here are some things to know about the selection.

How the show gathers

The show at halftime is a collaboration between the NFL, the Roc Nation and Apple music.

Roc Nation, Jay-Zs Entertainment Company, has organized artists since 2019 and returns alongside the veterans Jesse Collins. Apple Music distributes performance, while the NFL finally controls the scene, broadcasting and the brand.

The artists do not receive a pay check to play. However, their gain is a global exhibition. This imbalance gives the leverage of the league, although the story shows that the high power stars sometimes challenge the railings of the leagues.

A step with limits

The NFL has a history of repelling when artists become political. However, some artists do not always conform.

In 2020, the League asked Jennifer Lopez to cut a segment featuring children in Cages, a criticism of American immigration policies. She refused. In 2022, it was reported that Dr. Dre and Eminem were both invited not to kneel or reference the police, but they advanced. Rapper Mia flashed a major in a set of Madonnas, winning a heavy fine in 2012. She and the NFL finally reached a settlement ending their dispute of several million dollars a few years later. Why the bad rabbit counts

While Bad Bunny is a known Hitmaker, he is also an artist who links his music to Puerto Rican identity, colonial policy and immigrant struggles. His announcement of the Super Bowl included a sharp dedication: it is for my people, my culture and our history.

This alone opens the land for a performance that could transport meanings in layers far beyond the show.

During his career, Bad Bunny became one of the most broadcast artists most broadcast with albums such as one Verano Sin Ti, a disc in all-spanlands.

The 31 -year -old artist Benito Antonio Martnez Ocasio won three grammys and 12 Latin grammys. He became a global ambassador for Latin music, played in films such as Bullet Train, caught the flight and Happy Gilmore 2, and collaborated with the best fashion houses. He enters the Latin Grammys of November as a leading candidate with 12, producer and songwriter of Dara Barrera.

Bad bunny c. Trump

Bad Bunny was vocal in his opposition to Trump and his policies. During the last weeks of the 2024 campaign, he supported the former vice-president Kamala Harris after an actor of the Trumps Madison Square rally made fun of Puerto Rico as a floating island of garbage.

A few days later, Bad Bunny published a video presenting beaches and artists from Porto Ricos, simply subtitled: garbage.

Since Trump took office, Bad Bunny's criticism has not slowed down. This year, he shared an Instagram video seeming to show immigration agents producing arrests in Puerto Rico, with the voice behind the camera cursing agents.

On July 4, he published Nuevayol's video, with a voice similar to Trump apologizing to immigrants: this country is nothing without immigrants.

Watch the video in the reader above.

Bad Bunny also moved his tour strategy. The first nine nights of his 31 -year -old Puerto Rico residence were reserved for the island residents, and he jumped from American tour stops.

There was the Ice (Expletive) Ice number could be outside, he told ID magazine. He has since been touring Latin America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

But Sunday, before Bad Bunny made the super bowl announcement, he said: I thought about it these days, and after discussing it with my team, I think I will only do one date in the United States.

A divided reaction

The announcement of half-time has already made shared answers. California Governor Gavin Newsom has applauded the reservation, writing on X: California is delighted to welcome you to the Super Bowl LX.

Some make America super influencers aligned again has not been quick to grow back.

Ryan Fournier, president of Trump students, said that the one who chooses these people should be dismissed.

Conservative podcaster Benny Johnson called Bad Bunny a massif of hateful trump and an anti-ice activist, and criticized that he had no songs in English.

Bad Bunny has long increased such criticism. Questioned by the New York Times earlier this year, how he felt fans who do not understand his words, he sang in the microphone: I don't care.

Trump's attention on sports and culture

Trump has a long history of integration of politics into sport. He pushed for the induction of the deceased of the temple of renown of Pete Roses, threatened to block the new stadium agreement in Washingtons if the team did not restore its old name and frequently used sporting events as political platforms.

The movements are part of its wider efforts to shape the country's cultural mood, weighing on artists and businesses. He castigated the late evening Jimmy Kimmel, whose show briefly faced a suspension after the Trump administration reported potential impact following remarks following the conservative assassination Charlie Kirks.

He also relaunched his longtime quarrel with Rosie Odonnell, saying earlier this year that he was planning to take off his American citizenship after criticizing his spending cuts proposals.

And last month, Trump inserted himself in the backlash on the new Cracker logo, displaying on Truth Social that the company should stick to its old design. When the chain reversed the course, he celebrated the decision of personal victory.

What to play

For Bad Bunny, the show at halftime is the ultimate scene to present his music, her heritage and his global influence. For the NFL and Apple music, it is an act of balancing: to deliver a spectacle which celebrates diversity without triggering the controversy that scares advertisers.

If Bad Bunny strictly leans in the show, the moment could be historic for Latin music. If he puts on political symbolism, he could become one of the most dissected performances of half-time in the history of Super Bowl.

Gomez Licon reported in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

