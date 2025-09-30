The suspect in the Michigan church shooting was a supporter of Trump and suddenly Trump, Vance and Patel are silent





During the weekend in Michigan, a shooter opened fire in a Mormon church. JD VANCE and KASH PATEL shared their thoughts and prayers, but nothing else, a striking contrast of the mist induced by Charlie Kirk of live investigations and breathtaking statements against the left and trans political violence. Why wouldn't they do that in this case? Ask Mehdi. Could it be because the shooter is not trans, is not an immigrant, is not a Mexican, is not Muslim, is not on the left? The alleged shooter would have been a supporter of Trump. And suddenly, the discourse on political violence and domestic terrorism of the Trump administration disappears.

In other autocratic news, Trump said that he had authorized the deployment of troops in Portland, Oregon, throwing demonstrators as national terrorists. This occurs when the president has signed a directive identifying labels such as anti-Americans and anti-capitalists as indicators of terrorism essentially criminalizes political opinions. It is the war against terror on steroids, says Mehdi. It is no longer just Muslims, it is anyone who opposes Trump. This is a whole plan, says Mehdi, of the ice that stops the citizens of the street towards the troops repressing the demonstrators. All these resources to continue American citizens who do not agree with our policies.

