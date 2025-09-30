Donald Trump publishes a racist video of the AI ​​of the Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries





Need to know Donald Trump published a racist video generated by AI-Ai on his social story of truth which represented the leader of the Hakeem house minority in a false sombrero and a mustache

“Bigoterie will not take you anywhere,” wrote the latter in response on X, declaring in addition, “do not retreat”

The messages came after a reverse meeting between the Democrats and the Republicans to potentially avoid the imminent government closure Donald Trump shared a racist video generated by artificial intelligence intended for two Democratic leaders. After a reverse meeting with the head of the Senate minority, Chuck Schumer, and the minority head of the Hakeem Jeffries room to discuss the closure of the government on Monday, September 29, the president published a Video generated by Ai-Ai to his social platform of truth which represented the latter in a false sombrero and a mustache. The video published by Trump, 79, also included Schumer speaking in a false voice generated by AI, insulting democrats, immigrants and more. Jeffries, 55, responded to the video in A post on xWho presented a photo of himself and Schumer, 74, speaking during the events of the day. “Bigoterie will not make you anywhere”, “Jeffries, who is the first black person to lead a large party in one or the other house in the congress, began in his text on the post. Never miss a story register for the free daily newsletter of people to stay up to date on the best of what people have to offer, new celebrities with interesting stories of human interest. “Cancel the cuts. Lower the cost. Save health care. We are not going back,” he concluded. By NPR“The main differences have remained” between Democrats and Republicans, including health care, after the meeting to potentially avoid the government closure, which comes into force at 12:01 p.m. on Wednesday, October 1, if they cannot quickly reach an agreement. According to reports, the most recent video article in Trump's AI comes two days after sharing a false video of itself promising access to new medical technology nonexistent before deleting it later, according to reports. On Saturday September 27, the president published a false clip of news apparently generated using the AI ​​in which he declared that each American would obtain “his own medbed card”, according to points of sale, in particular Forbes,, Cnn And The daily beast. Donald Trump in Washington, DC, on SPT. 25, 2025.

Yuri Gripas / Abaca / Bloomberg via Getty

Discussed and shared by Jake Tapper of CNN on InstagramThe video included a fox new fox segment generated by the AI-Ai organized by Trump's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump. He highlighted the “new historical health system”, which is deeply rooted in conspiracy theories. Each American will soon receive their own Medbed card, a version generated by the president's AI-AIA said in the video, in part. With him, you will have guaranteed access to our new hospitals led by the best doctors in the country, equipped with the most advanced technology in the world. The clip has since been deleted from Trump's Trump social account. He was standing for about 12 hours before disappearing from his profile, The daily beast reported. Fox News confirmed to The penis Whether the segment has never been broadcast on Fox News Channel or any other Fox News media platform. “” The White House and Fox News did not respond when they were contacted by people to comment.

