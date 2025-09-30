Imran Khan in Death Cell for convicted people as a family struggle





Imran Khans life has never been glamorous and drama. He was one of the world's largest crickets in the world, a playboy in London nightclubs, then Prime Minister who was imprisoned for corruption.

Now, the former Pakistani sports hero who has become a political political person in conditions compared to those of the death corridor in a Rawalpindi prison, and concerns are developing about his health.

His two sons, his marriage to British writer and filmmaker Jemima Goldsmith, called President Trump and other world leaders to help release him.

My father, a former elected Prime Minister, is maintained in conditions that are equivalent to torture: a death cell reserved for condemned, without light, without appropriate ventilation, without access to his doctors and lawyers, and months of applied silence from his family, said his younger son Qasim to Times.

A rally was organized in support of Khan in Peshawar on September 27

Hussain Ali / Anadolu via Getty Images

Hussain Ali / Anadolu / Getty Images

It is not only a personal tragedy for us, but a serious violation of fundamental human rights. His imprisonment does not concern justice, it is a question of silencing dissent and crushing the democratic will of the people.

Khan, 72, is in solitary isolation at Adiala prison in a 9 -foot cell by 11 feet of the type generally reserved for terrorists, and maintained under constant surveillance with limited access to his lawyers, according to his supporters.

Adiala prison, Rawalpindi

Ben Gurr for time

A letter from the former Prime Minister was introduced as a smuggling of prison and awarded to the chief judge earlier this month. Khan wrote that he was in a dungeon of forced silence, isolation and immoaded, all access to books and newspapers was refused.

Meetings with my lawyers and my family are arbitrarily canceled in the whims and the wishes of a man, he added, referring to the chief of the army, Marshal Asim Munnir. It is not a legal imprisonment. It is only a calculated psychological torture, made to break my will.

Khan said he suffered hearing loss and dizziness when a doctor visited him in July from last year. Since then, the requests for medical control of its sisters and its party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI) have been rejected.

Khan on the second left, rear row, on the side of the University of Oxford in 1974 and, below, lifting the World Cup after beating England in Melbourne in 1992

Poppefrfoto / Getty images

Adrian Murrell / Getty Images

Khan is maintained in death conditions, said Zulfikar Bukhari, a PTI advisor. We do not know his health and we are seriously concerned about the fact that he is unjustly treated in prison.

Khan was elected Prime Minister in 2018, with the support of powerful Pakistans. He was ousted four years later after a vote of trust, after collapsing with the generals.

After being detained in August 2023, Khan was sentenced and was sentenced to 14 years in January in a corruption case involving allegations according to which he and his wife, Bushra Bibi, had received land as a bridge jacket from a real estate magnate through a trust established during his mandate.

More than 300 other accusations of corruption, outrage and disclosure of official secrets were also brought against him.

The former wife of Khans, Jemima Goldsmith, spoke for him

Only / Getty Images

Qasim and Suleman Khan want to visit their father

Alal Piolalal

Khan and the PTI argued that he is the innocent victim of a witch hunt for political motivation by the army and the Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, 74.

I was offered agreements on many occasions, to leave the country or to remain silent, and in return, my cases would be withdrawn, the Khans social media said on Thursday. The message was awarded to a rare visit to his family and lawyers. However, from the first day, my post was that I only come out of these cases by the courts, never following an agreement.

The army denied having targeted the PTI, but the Khans party said that its treatment in prison proves their allegations of persecution. After two years, one might think that the conditions would facilitate, said Bukhari. False, they only become more difficult. It is in 10 p.m. daily isolation. Not even getting the basic rights of prisoners.

It is kept in a small cell with little space to move. He is certainly not allowed to speak with anyone, because no one housed near him, and the police do not speak to him.

The son of a civil engineer, Khan grew up in Lahore but moved to England to attend the Royal Grammar School of Worcester then the University of Oxford, a graduate in politics, philosophy and economy in 1975. He had already made his first class cricket debut at the age of 16, and led a stellar career with the Sussex and as a captain who led them to Victory.

Over his career, his reputation as a playboy has done the same. He was often seen in nightclubs and had a series of worldly friends before marrying Goldsmith in 1995.

The London -based sons of this marriage, Suleman, 28, and Qasim, 26, in May, made their first public appearance by pleading for the release of their fathers.

In July, the two sons went to Washington to urge the Trump administration to put pressure on the Pakistani government and facilitate a meeting with their father. The PTI also asked the United Nations on the treatment of Khans.

Islamabad officials said Suleman and Qasim will be arrested if they try to visit Khan in prison. Goldsmith, 51, stressed that his sons have no role in Pakistani politics and should be allowed to speak to their father. It is not politics. It's a personal vendetta, she said in July.

Qasim added on Tuesday: we invoke the bearers of international torch of democracy, human rights and the rule of law of the United Nations to governments around the world to express and act. Silence in the face of such cruelty does not only endanger, it endangers democracy itself in Pakistan.

After Khan and Goldsmith divorced in 2004, he married Reham Khan, a former BBC meteorological presenter, then Bibi, a healer of faith and mystic who had cultivated his interest in Sufism.

Like her husband, Bibi, 51, was sentenced to a 14 -year prison sentence on the land corruption case. She also appealed against her conviction.

In his letter to the chief judge, dated September 16, Khan alleged that his wife was also subject to inhuman treatment and degrading as a means of putting pressure on him.

The upper courts have judged that the women detained are entitled to the leniency by deposit in terms of right, but in the case of bibis, this principle was suspended, wrote Khan. His wife was rearraised and returned to prison in January after being released on bond four months earlier.

The former Prime Minister uses videos generated by AI to communicate with his prison supporters

Abdul Majeed / AFP / Getty Images

Khan, who communicated with his prison supporters using videos generated by AI-Imite his voice and his resemblance, also argues that his party won a landslide victory in the general elections in recent years, although she was forbidden to officially challenge seats.

Many PTI candidates have run as independent, and they won the largest number of seats directly elected, but failed by a majority. Sharif, who succeeded Khan as Prime Minister in 2022 and was himself sentenced, then acquitted, of corruption, was able to remain in power and form a new government.

Talal Chaudhry, Minister of the Interior, denied Khans' allegations of inhuman treatment. Khans' sister Aleema Khanum frequently visited her legal team and confirmed that he was in good health, he said. Khan has access to an exercise machine, books, personal cook and a personalized meal plan that differs from the standard prison menu.

Khan and his party describe themselves as victims. In addition, his sons have not yet requested Pakistani visas and, when they were asked for their visa tracking numbers, they have provided no information.

Chaudhry said Khans' situation had not been discussed at a meeting in Washington last week between Trump, Sharif and Munnir.

The PTI maintains that the soldiers, who governed Pakistan for almost half of its history and continues to manipulate political influence even when it is not in power, collaborates with the opponents of Khans to marginalize it from the political landscape.

Mental and physical torture is applied, said Bukhari. Unjust quick tests where he cannot even give defense. All this is done because until today, Khan remains too popular for anyone to digest.

