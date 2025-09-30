YouTube to pay Donald Trump $ 24.5 million to set up the account suspension





YouTube accepted a regulation of $ 24.5 million in a trial brought by former President Donald Trump.

YouTube agreed to pay $ 24.5 million to set up a trial that President Donald Trump brought against the online video platform belonging to Alphabet on the suspension of his account following Deadlyjan. 6 riots in 2021.

YouTube suspended the official Channelon of January 12, 2021, six days after the riots, to download new content at the time, citing the potential of violence. The regulations were filed before the Federal Court in Oakland, California, September 29.

In the weeks following the riots, when a crowd of supporters of the former president tried to disrupt the certification of the 2020 presidential election congresses of Joe Biden, Trump was prohibited from a series of social media and video platforms, in particular YouTube, X, previously known as Twitter and Facebook.

How an unleashed crowd took over on January 6: Congress is preparing a certification without drama of Trump's victory, 4 years after the Capitol Riot

It is estimated that 10,000 people interrupted the obstacles to the police to enter the Capitol field on January 6, 2021. Regarding 2,000 estimated in the Capitol building, the authorities announced. The riot resulted in four dead, including a demonstrator who was shot dead as she was trying to reach legislators on the run.

A Capitol police officer has died of suffering strokes and four other officers have suicide since. More than 150 police officers were injured, much permanently.

Trump brought prosecution against Twitter, the owner of Facebook Meta and Google d'Alphabet, as well as their leaders in July 2021. Trump allegedly alleged that the platforms illegally reduced conservative views.

Earlier this year, Meta, owner of Facebook and Instagram, was around 25 million dollars, while X set around $ 10 million.

In March 2023, YouTube announced that Trumps Channel was no longer limited and that Trump could download new content.

Under the terms of the regulation with YouTube, $ 22 million will be paid on behalf of Trump at the National Mall trust, a non -profit organization dedicated to the construction of a 200 million dollars ballroom that Trump built in the White House.

The remaining $ 2.5 million in the payment of the regulations will go to the other complainants in the case, including the American Conservative Union.

“ It’s going to be a beauty '': the construction begins on the ballroom in the White House, its biggest renovation since the 1940s

Trump's other legal regulations

In addition to large technological companies, many major media have set prosecution with Trump in the past year.

In July 2025, Trump paid federal legal action with the parent company of CBS, ParamountGlobal, for $ 16 million after having exercised an interview “60 minutes” with the Democratic candidate in the presidential election Kamala Harris who was broadcast on the network in October 2024, a few weeks before the general elections.

Trumpclamed CBS has changed an interview to “switch the scales in favor of the Democratic Party” during the elections. CBS broadcast two versions of the interview with the president of the time, Harris, in which she seemed to give different answers to the same question on the war of Theisrael-Hamas.

The case went to mediation in April after Paramount argued that the trial was “completely baseless” and asked a judge to reject the case before the regulations. Paramount said that the regulation money would be allocated to the future Trump's presidential library, and not paid in Trump “directly or indirectly”.

“The regulation does not include an apology or regret declaration,” added the company's press release.

In December 2024, the owner of ABC's parents, the Walt Disney Co., settled with Trump for $ 15 million on a federal trial in March 2024. Trump accused ABC and the presenter of new defamation George Stephanopoulos during an interview with the deputy Nancy Mace, in South Carolina, who publicly spoke of being raped in adolescence.

During the interview, Stephanopoulos declared inaccurate that Trump had been found responsible for rape and asked Mace how she could approve the candidate.

Last year, Trump was tried responsible for sexual assault and defamched the writer E. Jean Carroll and was ordered to pay him $ 5 million. In January, Trump was tried responsible for additional defamation complaints and ordered to pay $ 83.3 million in Carroll.

No verdict involved a conclusion of rape as defined by the law of New York.

On September 8, Manhattan's 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal refused to reject Trump’s call not to pay the $ 83.3 million, which said Trump remains responsible for nearly $ 90 million in damages against Carroll.

Contribution: Reuters

