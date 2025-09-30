War of the American trade: why is Tiktok a big problem?

The second of the two articles on the current commercial impasse between the two largest imperialist powers, China and the United States

Vincent Bike, Chinaworker.info

The tiktok agreement if there will be an agreement is an important element in the broader conflict between the government of Donald Trumps and the Chinese regime. By using a military analogy, we can say that it is an important battle in the greatest war in the United States-China. The short video application belonging to the Chinese with 170 million users in the United States was to be prohibited on January 17 under a law adopted by the congress in April 2024.

Trump promised to save Tiktok for children. He postponed the ban on four times and undertook to conclude an agreement to put it under the American property of the company, a process that has dragged on for nine months. The American security establishment, democrats and many Republicans are skeptical for any agreement for reasons of national security, pointing the enormous volume of user data which is currently controlled by the Chinese parent company Tiktoks bytedance, as if such data were safer of local billionaires such as Musk, Zuckerberg or Larry Ellison.

After a telephone call with Xi Jinping on September 19, which would have allowed Chinese leaders to move forward for a sale of Tiktok, Trump signed a decree on September 25 for the company to be taken care of by a consortium led by the pro-Trump billionaire Ellison. Trump wants to de facto get Tiktok's political control and use it as a powerful propaganda service for his reign.

But the devil as they say is in detail. Despite the Trump decree, more and more arguments, even a complete ventilation, can expect us. The day of Trumps, the vice-president of the executive order vance admitted that there was a certain resistance on the Chinese side.

It was clear from the fourth round of American-Chinese commercial talks in Madrid in September that Tiktok became Trump's immediate objective. He is under pressure to show a concrete achievement after months of idle negotiations, which give the impression that Washington is played by the Chinese regime.

How can a business, a social media application be so important? The CCP hopes to use Tiktok as a sacrifice to extract more important concessions on the American side: price relief, relaxation of technological controls, perhaps even geopolitical concessions. By rendering a difficult agreement and by resulting in procedures, they hope to demand a higher price of Trump, that they feel badly wanting this agreement.

So, what did Xi Jinping accepted? The CCPS Media insists that a Tiktok agreement must be in accordance with Chinese laws and especially that Byédance, that is to say that the CCP will always control the Tiktoks algorithm; The new entity belonging to the United States will have Chinese characteristics that they say. Trump says, however, that the Tiktoks algorithm will be 100% Maga. Obviously, someone does not say the truth.

By virtue of the agreement, as indicating so far, there is an important scope for new conflicts to explode even after the sale of Tiktok. The new Tiktok belonging to the United States will not control the apps algorithm, only a license copy. This will depend on China for the necessary updates, giving the CCP a significant level of continuous control. According to Angela Huyue Zhang in the South China Morning Post (September 28): China could delay or retain license approvals, using Tiktok as another negotiation currency. In this way, the platform was transformed into a powerful instrument of Chinese Statecraft.

Naturally, the two regimes have political and strategic reasons to project a version of the events that flatter them, strengthen their authority. Both want to avoid appearing weak. This suggests that there may be more to come in this story.

Struggle

The problem is still complicated by the CCPS internal power struggle. The faction of Xi Jinpings as long as we can see it still controls trade negotiations with Trump. Two to three years ago, position XIS ​​seemed to be completely undisputed in the diet. But a succession of disasters, including the largest real estate sector in the world, the collapse of the real estate sector, a pandemic policy which caused difficulties and a lasting resentment, and a severe economic crisis, have opened enormous contradictions and maneuvers of power in the regime.

The commercial struggle gives Xi a lever degree against its internal opponents. As far as we can say, and many things are not clear in the black box of CCP, the elements PLA General Zhang Youxia and Liu Yuan may want to push stronger against Xi to restrict his power or even remove it before the next CCP congress in 2027. But they cannot do this to the point of compromising the CCP in the conflict with Trump. It is possible that an impasse appeared in the PCC power struggle.

Consequently, Tiktok is also an important battle in the other war: war inside the CCP. Tiktok's abandonment represents a PCC concession and a potentially harmful crack in the hard image of the hard line of Xi Jinpings from the defense of Chinese interests against American intimidation.

This means that Trump and American capitalism have actually stole another country, an accusation has always been classified against the CCP in the past. This also shows how roles are shaken, even reversed, at this time of brutal imperialist confrontation.

