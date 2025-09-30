Politics
War of the American trade: why is Tiktok a big problem?
The second of the two articles on the current commercial impasse between the two largest imperialist powers, China and the United States
Vincent Bike, Chinaworker.info
The tiktok agreement if there will be an agreement is an important element in the broader conflict between the government of Donald Trumps and the Chinese regime. By using a military analogy, we can say that it is an important battle in the greatest war in the United States-China. The short video application belonging to the Chinese with 170 million users in the United States was to be prohibited on January 17 under a law adopted by the congress in April 2024.
Trump promised to save Tiktok for children. He postponed the ban on four times and undertook to conclude an agreement to put it under the American property of the company, a process that has dragged on for nine months. The American security establishment, democrats and many Republicans are skeptical for any agreement for reasons of national security, pointing the enormous volume of user data which is currently controlled by the Chinese parent company Tiktoks bytedance, as if such data were safer of local billionaires such as Musk, Zuckerberg or Larry Ellison.
After a telephone call with Xi Jinping on September 19, which would have allowed Chinese leaders to move forward for a sale of Tiktok, Trump signed a decree on September 25 for the company to be taken care of by a consortium led by the pro-Trump billionaire Ellison. Trump wants to de facto get Tiktok's political control and use it as a powerful propaganda service for his reign.
But the devil as they say is in detail. Despite the Trump decree, more and more arguments, even a complete ventilation, can expect us. The day of Trumps, the vice-president of the executive order vance admitted that there was a certain resistance on the Chinese side.
It was clear from the fourth round of American-Chinese commercial talks in Madrid in September that Tiktok became Trump's immediate objective. He is under pressure to show a concrete achievement after months of idle negotiations, which give the impression that Washington is played by the Chinese regime.
How can a business, a social media application be so important? The CCP hopes to use Tiktok as a sacrifice to extract more important concessions on the American side: price relief, relaxation of technological controls, perhaps even geopolitical concessions. By rendering a difficult agreement and by resulting in procedures, they hope to demand a higher price of Trump, that they feel badly wanting this agreement.
So, what did Xi Jinping accepted? The CCPS Media insists that a Tiktok agreement must be in accordance with Chinese laws and especially that Byédance, that is to say that the CCP will always control the Tiktoks algorithm; The new entity belonging to the United States will have Chinese characteristics that they say. Trump says, however, that the Tiktoks algorithm will be 100% Maga. Obviously, someone does not say the truth.
By virtue of the agreement, as indicating so far, there is an important scope for new conflicts to explode even after the sale of Tiktok. The new Tiktok belonging to the United States will not control the apps algorithm, only a license copy. This will depend on China for the necessary updates, giving the CCP a significant level of continuous control. According to Angela Huyue Zhang in the South China Morning Post (September 28): China could delay or retain license approvals, using Tiktok as another negotiation currency. In this way, the platform was transformed into a powerful instrument of Chinese Statecraft.
Naturally, the two regimes have political and strategic reasons to project a version of the events that flatter them, strengthen their authority. Both want to avoid appearing weak. This suggests that there may be more to come in this story.
Struggle
The problem is still complicated by the CCPS internal power struggle. The faction of Xi Jinpings as long as we can see it still controls trade negotiations with Trump. Two to three years ago, position XIS seemed to be completely undisputed in the diet. But a succession of disasters, including the largest real estate sector in the world, the collapse of the real estate sector, a pandemic policy which caused difficulties and a lasting resentment, and a severe economic crisis, have opened enormous contradictions and maneuvers of power in the regime.
The commercial struggle gives Xi a lever degree against its internal opponents. As far as we can say, and many things are not clear in the black box of CCP, the elements PLA General Zhang Youxia and Liu Yuan may want to push stronger against Xi to restrict his power or even remove it before the next CCP congress in 2027. But they cannot do this to the point of compromising the CCP in the conflict with Trump. It is possible that an impasse appeared in the PCC power struggle.
Consequently, Tiktok is also an important battle in the other war: war inside the CCP. Tiktok's abandonment represents a PCC concession and a potentially harmful crack in the hard image of the hard line of Xi Jinpings from the defense of Chinese interests against American intimidation.
This means that Trump and American capitalism have actually stole another country, an accusation has always been classified against the CCP in the past. This also shows how roles are shaken, even reversed, at this time of brutal imperialist confrontation.
American-Chinese commercial war: a story of two losers
|
Sources
2/ https://chinaworker.info/en/2025/10/01/47958/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Mass leaders slam the war from the interior of military rhetoric
- PM Modi reveals RS 100 Coin, RSS centenary buffer; “ Bharat mata '' present the first time on the Indian currency
- Do the British think that the UK is a racist?
- College Football Odds, Picks: Miami vs. Florida State, Alabama vs. Vanderbilt, more week 6 games
- Megan Markle's father, “trapped” in the Philippine apartment after the earthquake
- Trump to meet Xi Jinping for Fakti.bg – World strategies
- The deployment of Portland troops should cost at least $ 3.8 million
- Turkish President – Monitor of the Middle East
- Laws, conventions and vital element of democracy
- Why government closings only seem to occur in the United States
- Here are the 3 most romantic autumn drives in Oregon here is Oregon
- Crestwood Aldi shoppers warned of possible measles exposure – NBC Chicago