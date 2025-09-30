



Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited a Durga Puja pandal in Delhi's CR park on Ashtami, offering prayers to the Karli Bari temple. Sharing his experience on social networks, the Prime Minister wrote: “Today, on the occasion of Maha Ashtami, I went to the Chittaranjan Park in Delhi to participate in the Durga Puja celebrations. The Chittaranjan park is known for his Bengali company. Delhi's chief minister Rekha Gupta was also present during the visit. Given the presence of the Prime Minister, Greater Kalash-II Welfare Association made an opinion for residentsUserping them to avoid certain internal roads in CR. The restrictions were in force from 3 p.m. to midnight to ensure smooth movement and safety. BJP's strategists think that, thanks to the Prime Minister's visit, the party uses Durga Puja as a platform to report its campaign for the next elections of the Western Bengal Assembly. Last week, Interior Minister, Amit Shah, visited the Durga Puja celebrations in Kolkata, a practice he has followed for several years, while Prime Minister Modi had also attended the Festival in Kolkata in 2020. For the elections, the BJP specifically targets the bengalis migrants who work outside of Western Bengal but retain voting rights in the state. The party also reaches out to these voters through its state units in other parts of the country, taking advantage of personal and family networks linked to Bengal. BJP's strategists say that, similar to the “EK Bharat Shreshtha Bharat” initiative at Bihar, the party aims to connect with a large part of Bengalis voters by emotional and cultural engagement, stressing that Durga Puja is not only a Bengal Festival but a national celebration. To this end, the BJP has developed a special plan to hire Bengalis living in big cities and other states during Durga Puja. In cities like Uttar Pradesh, Mumbai, Delhi, Bihar, Jharkhand and Bengaluru, where the Bengali community has more than 40,000 in certain fields, the Party organizes the Durga Puja pandals, cultural programs and awareness campaigns. These events aim to present the cultural heritage of Bengal while presenting the party's vision for a developed Bengal. The BJP has identified more than 150 districts outside Bengal with a large Hindu population Bengali and has led various programs targeting the community in these regions. – ends Posted on: Sep 30, 2025 Settle

