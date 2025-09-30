



Commonwealth electoral observers criticized the equity of the 2024 Pakistan elections in a long -awaited final report, warning that voters of fundamental political rights had been restricted.

The election was won by Imran Khans Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI) despite the fact that its candidates are forced to register as independents, but the party was denied the possibility of forming a government and a coalition was agreed by the two inherited parties, with Shehbaz Sharif reinstalled as Prime Minister.

Mr. Sharifs Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) won 79 seats and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) took 54 years, each not below the 133 necessary for a pure and simple majority and dragging the 92 seats won by the independents supported by Mr. Khans PTI.

In his new report, finally published on Tuesday more than 18 months after the vote, the Commonwealth observers said that the Khans party had seen its ability to contest the regularly limited election.

Mr. Khan was arrested several months before the elections and had more than 200 accusations taken from him in total, which his party says it is politically motivated. He remains in prison and PTI says that he faces inhuman conditions that are equivalent to torture.

We have noted with concern a certain number of factors of the pre-electoral period which had a significant impact on the rules of the game, the most crucial of the non-allocation of the BAT symbol and the registration of PTI candidates as an independent, according to the report.

Open image in the gallery

Deposit. A boy passes in front of a paramilitary control point which was burnt down by the supporters of the former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, during a demonstration against his arrest, in Karachi, Pakistan, in May 2023 (Reuters)

Although the reason for this decision had a law basis, the negative consequences of this decision seemed largely disproportionate to the offense that this decision asked to address. Other worrying questions included certain court decisions, including those concerning Imran Khan, which was sentenced in three separate cases a few days before the elections. There were also limits to fundamental political rights, including freedom of association and the assembly, according to the Commonwealth observers.

He continued: these limitations were most strongly felt by PTI and his supporters. We have also noted limits to journalistic freedoms, in particular in relation to freedom of expression and a culture of impunity for the authors of violence against journalists, which may have led to self -censorship.

The report accuses the government of violating fundamental political rights, in particular freedom of association, assembly and expression.

The group has received multiple reports of members of PTI and arrested supporters, detained and suffered periods of unexplained disappearance, and offices of PTI and closed or attacked PTI houses. These events affected the ability of parties and candidates to exercise their fundamental constitutional rights of freedom of association and assembly.

Open image in the gallery

Deposit. Supporters of the Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan party has a cut out of him, while protesting, during a rally in Swabi, Pakistan, earlier this year (Reuters)

The report also noted that there was a closure of mobile telephony services on the evening of the elections, which, she said, reduced transparency of the process and had an impact on the effectiveness of the performance of the results. In a press release, the group of observers warned that these developments may have encroached the credibility, transparency and inclusiveness of the electoral process.

A chapter on the media coverage of the elections warned that state control over the traditional media by the ruling party has had a significant impact on the equity of the elections, criticizing in particular the way in which the diffusers were effectively prohibited from mentioning even Imran Khan by name.

He notes that some media sections covered certain candidates and political parties more favorably than they did, with independent candidates affiliated with PTI receiving less positive coverage in the national media.

The group also noted that the electoral coverage of Pakistan Television Corporation belonging to the State had no balance, the majority of its coverage concentrated on PML-N and the PPP, in particular the first, while the independent candidates representing the PTI suspended de facto did not receive as much coverage.

The report indicates that they have been informed that the broadcasters were prevented from saying the name of Imran Khans, instead of referring only to the president of PTI.

The report has also noted a number of differences between parking forms for parking and the tools tabuated at the constituency, which may have illegally brought back certain candidates.

Earlier this month, PTI had accused the Commonwealth group of having repressed the report. The Commonwealth and the European Union, for the first time in the history of foreign observation of Pakistani democracy, have suppressed their own reports on the massive rigging of the 2024 elections, perpetrated by the Pakistan authoritarian military regime, wrote Khans PTI on X / Twitter.

The independent contacted PTI to comment.

Syed Zulfikar Bukhari, a close assistant from Khan, said earlier in September when a disclosed version of the report was broadcast: frankly, the Commonwealth embarrassed. A report that should have been published a few days after the elimination of the elections.

It was the most rigged and fraudulent election in the history of the Pakistans and the independent observer who was responsible for exhibiting these atrocities seems to be an accomplice in them. They are accomplices of the murder of democracy in Pakistan, he added, referring to the Commonwealth.

Open image in the gallery

Deposit. The Pakistans imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khans, supporters, hold the portrait of Khans during a demonstration in Peshawar earlier this year (AFP via Getty)

After the report was published, Mr. Bukhari told the independent that he had reaffirmed that we were still right on the tactics of prerequisite and of mass electoral day.

The real problem is that the 2024 elections were the most faked in the history of Pakistans with inconceivable atrocities, but the Commonwealth eliminated this violation for so long, he added. Why is democracy not important to them in Pakistan?

The Commonwealth refused to comment on the content of the document disclosed but rejected the allegations that it was deleted. He said: The Pakistan government and electoral commission have already received the report. The full report, as we communicated earlier, will be published later this month, as well as a number of COG reports currently in the publication pipeline.

The independent contacted the Pakistan Electoral Commission and the Ministry of Information and Dissemination for Comments.

