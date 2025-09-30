Answer the son -In -Law of Jokowi Razia Bl Plate Truck, the governor of Aceh threatened to return thousands of heavy equipment from northern Sumatra





The governor of North Sumatra, Bobby Nasution, made a raid on an Acehnais truck and asked to be replaced by BK in BK

Aceh governor Muzakir Manaf threatened to repatriate thousands of excavators and heavy equipment belonging to a businessman from North Sumatra (North Sumatra). This action was carried out in exchange for the BL or Aceh truck raid led by the governor of North Sumatra Bobby Nasution. When you give information to Banda Aceh, Monday, September 29, 2025, at night, the man who is generally called Mualem asked Bobby to stop the raid which was considered discriminatory. Otherwise, do not blame the provincial government of Aceh if you take the same measure, one of which is by repatriating thousands of shovel units belonging to North Sumatra. If the ACEH vehicle is considered unfit for North Sumatra, do not blame if we return the excavator and the heavy equipment to work in Aceh. We can do it and we are serious, he said. Malem stressed that the threat was not only a bluff, but that Bobby did not stop his actions to attack the trucks of Acehnese number. Malim said there were thousands of heavy equipment belonging to North Sumatra businessmen operating in Aceh, in particular in the mining sector C, oil palm plantations and infrastructure. If they make popular vehicles of Aceh difficult in the north of Sumatra, excavators, skip trucks and heavy equipment from northern Sumatra have no room in Aceh either. We will return everything, said Mualem. The former commander of the free movement of Aceh (GAM) added that Medan belonged not only to the people of North Sumatra but also to Acehnse to earn a living. This is why Bobby is still the regional leadership in the north of Sumatra has asked not to make policies that divide the people. Medan belongs not only to the people in the north of Sumatra, but also to a place for the economic turnover of Acehnais. Do not play with policies that can divide people, said Mualem. Malem's declaration immediately obtained a lot of support. Even on social networks, there are fence panels or hashtags #pulangiskavatursumut. Residents considered that the ACEH had been too patient to deal with discriminatory treatment. Previously, the Governor of North Sumatra (North Sumatra) has once again made a controversial policy. In a video traveling on social networks, the son -in -frawn of former president Joko Widodo alias Jokowi made a raid and stopped the Aceh or BL truck. In the activity that took place in Langkat Regency, Monday, September 29, 2025, Bobby was accompanied by the general assistant of the provincial government north of Sumatra, Muhammad Suib. Bobby was seen by stopping a truck and asked that the driver takes care of the transfer of the Aceh BL plate to the North Sumatra plate. The Party Party politician said that if the license plate had become a BK, the truck can pass. Meanwhile, the general assistant of the provincial government in the north of Sumatra, Muhammad Suib, said that the transfer of the plate number had been made so that the vehicle tax has entered the north of Sumatra. “Immediately yes, when the promise to take care of it (the transfer of BL to BK plates). It must be fast, no longer BL, so that the tax is the same,” said Suib. The truck driver also replied: “Yes immediately sir. This is the last, as soon as possible. This is what will take care of the car later.

