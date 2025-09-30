



The Commonwealth’s independent electoral observers have raised serious concerns concerning the general elections of Pakistan in 2024, citing several factors that have undermined the credibility, transparency and inclusiveness of the electoral process.

A key problem highlighted has been a refusal to allocate the symbol of the Bat Party Party Party Party Party in Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI) of Imran Khan, which considerably affected the party's ability to contest the elections fairly.

The group of observers of the Commonwealth of 13 members (COG), led by former Nigerian president Goodluck Jonathan, was invited by the Pakistan Electoral Commission to monitor the elections. In its final report, the group highlighted several conditions which seemed to restrict fundamental political rights and had a direct impact on PTI campaign efforts.

Among the concerns, there was the closure of the cellular services on the evening of the elections, which hampered transparency and delayed the declaration timely in the results.

Jonathan noted that a combination of pre-electoral factors, in particular the non-allicing of the Symbol of the PTI and the forced recording of his candidates as independents, disturbed the playground.

“We have noted with concern a certain number of factors in the pre-electoral period which had a significant impact on the rules of the game, especially the non-allocation of the BAT symbol in PTI and the recording of PTI candidates as independents,” said Jonathan.

The report also criticized the judicial decisions taken in the conduct of the elections, in particular the conviction of Imran Khan in three cases a few days before the vote, which more limits political freedoms, in particular for supporters of the PTI.

“Other worrying questions included certain court decisions, including those concerning Imran Khan, which was condemned in three separate cases a few days before the elections. There were also limits to fundamental political rights, in particular freedom of association and the assembly. These limitations were most acute by PTI and its supporters,” he said.

Limits to the freedoms of association, assembly and expression have also been cited, alongside a disturbing environment for journalists marked by limited press freedoms and a culture of impunity for violence against media personnel.

Jonathan's “letter of transmission” in the report revealed that if certain institutional decisions could be defended by themselves, they have collectively placed part of a distinct disadvantage, undergoing the equity of the electoral competition. The report concluded that these actions have collectively damaged the integrity of the elections.

“When they are considered by isolation, some – but not all – arguments put forward by key institutions in support of their actions seem somewhat justifiable. However, collectively, it could not go unnoticed that these decisions constantly limit the capacity of a party to contest the elections on a fair playground.

To improve future elections, the Commonwealth observers have recommended reforms of the electoral framework of Pakistan, including changes in electoral laws, administration, protection of political rights, media freedoms and women's participation in politics.

Commonwealth Secretary General, Shirley Botchwey, praised the dedication of the group of observers and underlined continuous dialogue with the Pakistani authorities to implement the report's recommendations.

“Our group makes a number of recommendations carefully considered to improve future elections in Pakistan, which, we hope, will be received in the spirit of the Commonwealth for mutual learning and cooperation,” said COG, adding that the “potential for democracy of Pakistan is enormous”.

The February 2024 elections, which led to Shehbaz Sharif de PML-N to become Prime Minister for a second term, had already faced allegations of rigging and irregularities.

– ends

Posted by:

Shipra parashar

Posted on:

Sep 30, 2025

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/world/story/2024-pak-polls-flawed-imran-khans-party-put-at-disadvantage-commonwealth-report-2795815-2025-09-30 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos