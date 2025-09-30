Brussels / Ankara / Berlin (Reuters) – The 20 -point plan of President Donald Trump to end almost two years of war in Gaza received the support of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, while the plan was shared with the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Here are some reactions to the peace plan.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “I support your plan to end the war in Gaza, which achieves our war objectives.

He will bring back to Israel all our hostages, will dismantle the military capacities of Hamas, will end his political reign and ensure that Gaza never represents a threat to Israel again. “”

Declaration of the Palestinian Authority made the state news agency WAFA

“The state of Palestine welcomes the sincere and determined efforts of President Donald J. Trump to end the war against Gaza and affirms his confidence in his ability to find a way to peace.”

Israeli Minister of Israeli Bezalel Smotrich

“This is a historic missed opportunity … and in my opinion, it will end in tears. Our children will be forced to fight in Gaza again.

We will consult, consider and decide, to God arranged. But the celebrations since yesterday are simply absurd. “”

The head of the foreign policy of the EU Kaja Kallas

“President Trumps Gaza Plan is a sustainable peace opportunity. He offers the best immediate chance of putting an end to war. The EU is ready to help him succeed. Israel has signed the plan. Hamas must now accept it without delay, starting with the immediate release of hostages.”

Joint declaration of the Ministers of Foreign Water Affairs, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, Indonesia, Pakistan, Türkiye

“The ministers affirm their will to engage positively and constructively with the United States and the parties to finalize the agreement and to ensure its implementation, in a manner which ensures the peace, security and the stability of the peoples of the region.

They reaffirm their joint commitment to work with the United States to put an end to the war in Gaza thanks to a complete transaction which provides the delivery of sufficient humanitarian aid to Gaza, without displacement of the Palestinians, the release of the hostages, a safety mechanism which guarantees the security of all the parties, the complete Israeli withdrawal, the reductions of the Paza and create a single peace path. Gaza is to be heard for a path for peace for peace on the rest of the Paza, Gaza is to be heard for peace for peace on the basis of peace, Gaza is at full power to integrate the path for peace to integrate the path following the pacee on Gaza and believe a path for the pace with the West Bank in a Palestinian state. “”

A spokesperson for Genima, Alessa Vellucci

“We also continue to be in contact with the parties, with the different parties, on peace efforts. Because indeed, we welcome all mediation efforts. And of course, we are ready to support any peace plan with everything we can do, including the supply of humanitarian aid.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

“I congratulate US President Donald prevails over efforts and leadership aimed at stopping the bloodshed in Gaza and making a cease-fire. Trkiye will continue to contribute to the process with a view to establishing a just and lasting peace acceptable to all parties.”

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz:

“We welcome the peace plan for Gaza presented yesterday by President Trump. This plan is the best plan to end war.

The fact that Israel supports this plan is a significant step forward. Now Hamas must accept and pave the way for peace. “”

French president Emmanuel Macron

“I salute the president @realdonaldtrumps commitment to end the war in Gaza and to ensure the release of all hostages.

I expect Israel to be resolutely committed on this basis. Hamas has no choice but to immediately release all the hostages and follow this plan. These elements must open the way to in -depth discussions with all the relevant partners to build lasting peace in the region, on the basis of the solution to two states and the principles approved by 142 UN member states, on the initiative of France and Saudi Arabia. “”

British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer

“The new American initiative to end the war in Gaza is deeply welcome and I am grateful to the leaders of President Trump.

We strongly support its efforts to end the fighting, free up hostages and ensure the supply of urgent humanitarian assistance for the inhabitants of Gaza. It is our absolute priority and should occur immediately. “The Italian government

“The proposal presented today by American president Donald Trump could mark a turning point, allowing a permanent cessation of hostilities, the immediate release of all hostages and complete and secure humanitarian access for the civilian population.

Hamas, in particular – having initiated this war with the barbaric terrorist attack of October 7, 2023 – now has the possibility of finishing it by releasing the hostages, agreeing not to have a role in the future of Gaza and by fully disarming. “”

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez:

“Spain welcomes the United States for Gaza supported by the United States.

We have to end so many suffering.

It is time for violence to cease, that all hostages are immediately released and that humanitarian aid is authorized to access the civilian population.

The two -state solution, with Israel and Palestine, living side by side in peace and security, is the only possible solution. “”

(Report by Steven Scheer, Charlotte Van Campenhout, Gavin Jones, Madeline Chambers, Sabine Wollrab, Alexander Cornwell, Emma Fare and Tuvan Gumrukcuwriting by Charlie Devereux; edition by Aidan Lewis)