North Bali airport is ready to change the face of Bali Travel forever
The new North Bali airport should change the face of Bali Travel forever. The elements of the new airport could be operational in 2028, and the project is one of the most anticipated developments that the province has ever seen.
New North Bali International Airport will be able to serve more than 24 million international passengers per year, with a capacity to accommodate 6 million additional national travelers. Like Singapore Changi Airport, North Bali International will be designed to become a full destination, as well as a central center for international trips.
The vision is not only to create a second international airport to serve Bali travel and commercial destination, but also to transform the province into a world -class travel transit hub. In fact, Indonesian President Prabowo suffered indeed returned his vision of the project.
Addressing the public shortly after its inauguration in 2024, the President suffered reiterated his campaign promise to give life to the long -term project. He told Bali -based supporters: “North Bali airport, as I have conveyed, I am committed, I want to build North Bali International Airport.” The addition of “we will make Bali do the new Singapore, the new Hong Kong, where we will be the center of this region.”
It has now been confirmed that North Bali International Airport will be developed in a collaborative partnership between PT Bibu Panji Sakti and the extraterrestrial design consultant. The project will be mainly funded in private, although it is listed in the national development plan of 2025-2029 to medium term (RPJMN) as one of the national priority projects. The development was removed from the RPJMN by the previous president, Joko Widodo.
While the influence that the airport will have on Bali Travel is undeniable, the design of the airport and the space it will occupy will change the face of Bali forever. The airport is described by the design team as a “sport art”, and the emphasis is placed on the preservation and promotion of culture, philosophy and Balinese construction principles through mega-structure.
The extraterrestrial design consultant shared “North Bali International Airport is designed to be a symbol of sustainable development. The integration of public transport, support for electric vehicles and green spaces open in and around the terminal are key objectives. The design also strengthens the concept of creation of places: the presentation of spaces which are not only functional, but also reflect the identity of Bali as a cultural portfolio. ”
The design team revealed that “in terms of provision, the airport is divided into two main sections: the transit center and the airport terminal. The transit center serves as a center for connectivity with trains, BRT and ecological departures. Meanwhile, the terminal is used at the heart of the flight activity. “
“The two are connected in a fluid whole, which makes the airport not only a transit point but also a hub of economic and social activity for North Bali.”
Alien shared “thanks to this conception, PT Bibu Panji Sakti and a consultant in extraterrestrial design aim to present a Balinese image rooted in local wisdom, but ready to adopt the future. Each element, of the waiting area and the claim of luggage in the retail court, is designed to offer a Balinese cultural experience from the moment the passengers enter the terminal. ”
Although no specific deadline has been set at the airport and the ceremony to lay the first stone has not yet taken place, PT Bibu Panji Sakti officials revealed that airport elements could be operational from 2028.
In August, the CEO of PT Bibu Panji Sakti, Erwanto Sad Adiatmoko, revealed exclusive details on the project calendar. He told journalists: “Investors are ready. We have signed a memorandum of understanding with investors. We proposed the determination of the location. We target the first track, of the two tracks we had planned, to operate in 2028. ”
