Trump announces an agreement with Pfizer to reduce the prices of medicines, including the “Trumprx” website





President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that his administration had entered into an agreement with Pfizer so that he will voluntarily sell his drugs at prices below Medicaid patients.

As part of the agreement, said Trump, Pfizer will sell some of his drugs on a new direct to consumer website called Trumprx. Trump said the website would be operated by the federal government, but has offered few details on the operation of the program.

The agreement that Pfizer has concluded with the White House will offer the company a period of grace of three years on the prices provided on Trumps on pharmaceutical products manufactured abroad, which should take effect on Wednesday.

The agreement on the drop in prices will cover a large majority of Pfizer primary care medicines, as well as specialized brand medicines, which will be offered at an average of 50% and reaching 85%, said a company spokesman.

This includes the Pfizers Menopause Drug Duavee, which will be available for as little as $ 85%, said the spokesperson. The drug to hyperactive tobias will drop 85% to $ 42, while its Eucrisa skin ointment will see $ 80%.

The drop in prices will come into force in the near future, said Chris Klomp, director of Medicare and assistant director of Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Trump said that to move forward, all the new drugs introduced by Pfizer on the American market will be sold at lower prices.

This is a very big announcement, said Trump of the White House. This is something that, according to most people, was not feasible. Trump suggested that more transactions with other drug manufacturers would follow, but did not appoint any business.

Experts, however, were not sure that the agreement would lead to significant savings for the Americans.

The agreement only applies to a company and a program, said Drew Altman, president and chief executive officer of KFF, a research group on non -partisan health policies.

Stacie Dusetzina, professor of health policy at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee, said that direct sales of consumers will not help the average person to achieve lower costs.

As a rule, with direct consumption sales, patients have to pay their pockets, rather than using their insurance.

Most Americans buy drugs thanks to their insurance scheme, which would mainly help the unwelcome, said Altman.

It was not immediately clear if Trumprx would be limited to Medicaid patients.

These announcements serve good public relations for pharmaceutical companies, but are more a gadget which contributes only a very small number of people, said Dusetzina.

Instead, the average American is likely to be wounded by wider policies driven by the administration, including a 100% tariff on drugs, Dusetzina said about the global agreement. This will increase prices for consumers, not lower them.

The announcement also occurs while the Trump administration has made significant discounts in Medicaid.

Prescription drug prices are notoriously higher in the United States than in other rich countries, including generic drugs. Drug expenditure represents 10% of all health care expenses in the United States, Altman said.

A survey in 2022 of KFF, a research group on non -partisan health policies, revealed that 3 out of 4 American adults say that the cost of drugs is unaffordable.

Pfizer, among the largest drug manufacturers in the United States, manufactures a range of drugs, including thinner eliques, cancer medication and the coded vaccine. (Elimisis was part of the drugs included in the first cycle of negotiations on Medicare drug prices during the Biden administration. The negotiated price should come into force in 2026.)

The agreement is one of the wider efforts to implement a model for pricing the nation most favored for prescription drugs, which means that the United States does not pay more than the lowest prices billed in other rich countries.

In May, Trump signed an executive decree describing the initiative, which ordered federal officials to pursue a plan that would equal the amount that the government had for certain drugs at prices paid abroad.

Pfizer is the first manufacturer of drugs to announce an agreement under the plan.

The company will also announce an investment of $ 70 billion in research and national development and manufacturing.

