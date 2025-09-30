The therapeutic potential of beta-carotene against neuroinflammation and the amyloid beta version in the SH-SY5Y cells





Study design

The design of the study to assess the therapeutic neuroprotective potential of beta-carotene involved the study, starting with the extraction of the Chlorella vulgaris beta-carotene using HPLC. The purified beta-carotene was then tested on cells of neuroblastoma sh-sy5Y to assess its effects on apoptosis, inflammation, antioxidant capacity and neuroprotection. The work flow included apoptosis tests to measure caspase activities and gene expression, inflammation tests to assess cytokine levels, antioxidant tests to determine NRF2 and SOD activity and neuroprotection tests to assess BACE1, GAMMA-SECRETASE and ACT. This complete approach allowed us to assess the carotene of multiple facets neuroprotective effects in a invitro model relevant to neurodegenerative diseases.

To guarantee the reliability of the results, all the experiments were carried out in double or in triple, also the expiration of the allexions have been repeated twice. For the analysis of the effects of beta-carotians, preliminary file tests that determined the doses range that effectively protected neurons without causing cytotoxicity were used to determine the concentrations. Concentrations of 0 (untreated witness), 1, 5 and 10 mol / ml were selected as a non -toxic Dosse showing the viability of 100% determined cells via the MTT test on normal cells and were used for Forr experiments in this study 20.

Beta-carotene extraction

In accordance with the procedure described by Cha et al.21, the HPLC methodology has been applied to isolate the beta-carotene compound of Chlorella vulgaris. The extraction was carried out using a solvent of hexan, acetone and ethanol to extract the dried biomass of Chlorella vulgaris. Since other carotenoids with the exception of beta-carotene have been extracted, certain changes were made to the extraction procedure in order to improve the yield of beta-carotene alone.

The solid product mixture was concentrated under vacuum to eliminate the solvents that had been used in the extraction process. The concentrated extract was then purified by a high -performance liquid chromatography machine (HPLC). The mobile phase used in the HPLC system was a gradient formed from acetonitrile and water, and the equipment used a column in the C18 opposite phase, which recommendable for the separation of non-polar substances such as beta-carotene.

The purified beta-carotene obtained was collected and analyzed further its purity in reference to the retention indices and its spectra to that of beta-carotene standards22. This helped enrich the compound of high purity and be ready for subsequent experiments.

CULTURE AND Cell treatment

The SH-SY5Y neuroblastoma of the cell line in American culture (ATCC N ° CRL-2266) was obtained from the ATCC. The cells were cultivated in an Eagle medium modified by Dulbeccos (DMEM) with 10% fetal bovine serum (FBS), 1% of the penicillinsteptomycin and 1% of non -essential amino acids added as supplements. The cells were kept at 37 ° C with 5% of CO2 in a humidified incubator. In order to carry out the tests, 1106 cells were sown by well in 6 well plates, and the cells were left to join all night. After there, the cells were exposed at different beta-carotene concentrations (0, 1, 5 and 10 mol / ml) for a full day.

Apoptosis tests

We used colorimetric tests (R&D systems) to quantify the activity of important apoptotic enzymes, such as caspase-3, caspase-8 and caspase-9, in order to assess the anti-apoptotic effects of beta-carotene. In summary, the Sh-SY5Y cells were treated with beta-carotene, lyyed, then incubated with specific substrates for caspase-3 (DEVD-PNA), Caspase-8 (IETD-PNA) and Caspase-9 (LeHD-PNA). P-nitroaniline (PNA), which is produced when these substrates are broken down by active caspases, can be measured using a microplach reader to measure the absorbance at 405 NM23. In addition, the quantitative PCR in real time (QRT-PCR) was used to measure the levels of expression of relative mRNA mRNA genes, BAX, BAK, CASPASE-3, CASPASE-8 and CASPASE-9 using specific genes of genes. The Rneasy Mini (QIIAGEN) kit was used to extract the total RNA of cells and the synthesis system of the first strand IV in a state of extension (Thermo Fisher) to the synthesis of the DNA. Sybr Green Master Mix (Applied Biosystems) was used for real -time PCR using a real -time PCR system Quanttudio 3. Gapdh household gene has been used to normalize expression levels, and 2CT technique was used to determine the relative expression24.

Inflammation tests

Using immunosorbent tests linked to enzymes (Elisa) (invitrogen), the levels of pro-inflammatory cytokines IL-1, Ifn- and TNF in crop supernatants have been measured to assess the anti-inflammatory effects of beta-carotene. After giving beta-carotene treatment to Sh-Sy5y cells, the supernatants were extracted 24 hours later. Using a microplach reader, the absorbance was measured at 450 Nm and the cytokine levels were quantified in accordance with the manufacturers' instructions. The anti-inflammatory activity of beta-carotene was examined by analyzing its dose-dependent reduction of these cytokines25. The involvement of the TNF, IFN-and IL-1 in the increase in the inflammation of the neuro, which leads to neural damage and the development of the disease, underlines the need to control inflammation in neurodegenerative diseases26. The molecular transcription factor progressing by progressing NF-KB, AKT etc. The level of expression in the cells treated and witnesses was analyzed by QRT-PCR using specific primers of genes.

Antioxidant tests

In order to examine the antioxidant effects of beta-carotene, we have analyzed the effects on 2,2-azino-brain acid (3.2-diphenyl-1-picrylhydrazyl (ABTS) and the 2,2-diphenyl-1-picrylhydrazyl (DPPH) free radical and the expression of the NRF2 transcription factor and the Enzy Enzyme enzyme enzome enzyme and the NRF2 transcription code of the gene code (SOD).

In addition, the capacity of beta-carotene to recover free radicals was evaluated by measuring the recovery activities of DPPH (2,2-diphenyl-1-picrylhydrazyl) and Abts (2,2-Azino-Bis (3-ethylbenzothiazoline-6-acid-acid). When the beta-carotene was combined with the appropriate radicals for ABTS and DPPH tests, the absorbance at 734 nm (ABTS) and 517 nm (DPPH) was measured28. These tests are frequently used to assess a compound antioxidant capacity and give an overview of how it can be able to counter oxidative stress in biological systems29.

Enzymatic tests

We used specified kits (sigma-aldrich) for fluorometric tests to quantify the activities of beta-secretase, gamma-secretase and acetylcholinesterase (ACH) in order to assess the neuroprotective effects of beta-carotene. Inhibition and gamma-specétase, two important enzymes involved in the synthesis of the amyloid-bêta, is a potential treatment target for the AD30. The cells were cultivated in 6 well (0.3106 cells / wells) plates and exposed to various beta-carotene concentrations for 24 hours to measure the activities of the above enzymes. The cells have been collected and lily was added to 96 well microplachs. Using a microplach reader, the absorbance was measured at 450 Nm. The manufacturers' recommendations were followed during the analysis and comparison of data.

Using specific ELISA kits in accordance with manufacturers' instructions, the effects of carotene beta on amyloid beta cocteration levels, which are associated with the MA, have been assessed. The QRT-PCR was made to examine the effects on the mRNA of the acetyl cholinesterase, BACE1 and PECN2 genes. Total RNA was isolated from cells according to culture and treatment. The extract RNA has been quantified using a Thermo Fisher Scientific Nanodrop 2000 / 2000C spectrophotometer located in Wilmington, of, USA. RNA (500NG) was then transcribed in the DNC using the revert AID PREMIUM FRIRST Strand (Thermo Fisher Scientific No. K1621) Summary Kit. Professful genes have been used to prepare the ADNC for real -time QPCR using a thermo scientific QPCR kit. The relative expression was determined by applying the 2CT technique to normalize the levels of expression in Gapdh.

Statistical analysis

For the statistical study, Graphpad Prism 8 (version 8.2.0 Graphpad Software Inc., Hercules, CA, USA) was used. The normality and homogeneity of the data were evaluated using the tests of Kolmogorovsmirnov (KS) and Levenes, respectively. The value P of 0.162 indicates that the data follows a reasonably regular distribution. The results of the unidirectional anova were analyzed using the post hoc analysis of Bonferronis to assess the statistical meaning of the results between the different groups. A service threshold of 0.05 was maintained. Experiences were carried out in double and triple and averages were calculated. The data is presented in the form of an average value of value (SD). The statistical significance is indicated as follows: * p <0.05, ** p <0.01.

