An image of the proximity of Jokowi and Abu Bakar Ba'asyir





Founder of the Islamic boarding school Al Mukmin Ngruki, grogol district, Sukoharjo Regency, The center of Java Abu Bakar Ba'asyir met the former president Joko Widodo at his residence, Sumber Village, Banjarsari District, Solo City, Central Java, Monday afternoon September 29, 2025. Jokowi who welcomed the arrival of the former case sentenced in terrorism in front of his house.

The political observer Adi Prayitno said that the meeting between Jokowi and Ba'Asyir could be interpreted that Jokowi had been accepted by all circles, including the right Islamic group.

“A kind of message of political reconciliation with those who were considered different from Jokowi,” said Adi on Tuesday, September 30, 2025.

This speaker in political science at the Islamic University of Jakarta said Until now, right Islam is considered a group in front of Jokowi, who is also a former politician of the Indonesian Democratic Party (PDIP). Law Islam can be interpreted as a political segment of Islamic groups that believe in conservative opinions. In the extreme, this group will reject ideology outside Islam to have a vision of establishing an Islamic State.

ADI said there were no special events that describe the cold thermal relationship between Jokowi and Ba'Asyir. Even during the Jokowi reign who in fact decided to release Ba'Asyir on the basis of humanitarian considerations in 2019. SAat a b'aSyir 81 years old.

Ba'Asyir was sentenced to 15 years in prison for being declared Proven as involved in military training in terrorist groups in the mountains of Jantho, Aceh Besar. In accordance with the verdict, then the total remission he obtained, up to 55 months, Ba'Asyir Complete free on January 8, 2021.

During the period of detention, Ba'asyir was initially held by the Nusakambangan penitentiary, Cilacap Regency, Central Java. Then he was transferred to Mount Sindur penitentiary, Bogor, Western Java.

Adi Prayitno supported, The work of Ba'Asyir after his prison was not too important. “It must be admitted that the network can always be there, even if it is not as strong as before,” said the executive director of this Indonesian political parameter.

After being free from the prison, Ba'asyir returned to the honor during the meeting with Jokowi in Solo, Monday, September 29, 2025. The meeting lasted about 20 minutes. After the meeting, Ba'Asyir came out of the house with Jokowi to get into the car.

But, before leaving the Jokowi residence, Ba'Asyir revealed the intention of his arrival to meet Jokowi at the media crew. He claimed to advise the father of the vice-president Gibran Rakabuming Raka.

“”I have just advised. Muslims are required to advise. People, leaders and infidels must be advised, “said Ba'Asyir.

IA also called Jokowi as a strong person. Ba'Asyir hopes that Jokowi will again practice the good Islamic law and will become a strong defender of Islam. He also admitted that he was currently fighting so that Indonesia could be regulated by Islamic law.

According to Ba'Asyir, he also wrote to President Prabowo Suubianto. The letter contains similar advice given to Jokowi. Because as a researcher, he is forced to give them advice. “Ulama's obligations to advise people, advise the infidels, advise managers,” he said.

As for Jokowi, he said he was surprised by the arrival of Ba'Asyir at his residence. Asked about the conversation at the meeting, Jokowi confirmed that Ba'asyir had advised him. “The fact is that he advised me to serve Islam, that's all. Thank you, yes,” said Jokowi.

Observer terrorism Al Chaidar supported Ba'Asyir at that time has no strong effect on terrorism activities in Indonesia. The professor of the University of Malikussaleh also assesses the power of support of Ba'asyir has weakened more and more.

“This has no more effect,” said Chaidar. Monday, January 4, 2021.

According to Chaidar, Ba'asyir has no influence in Jamaah Islamiyah (JI) -A terrorism group founded by Ba'Asyir. Even Ba'Asyir was no longer linked to the group after establishing the Jamaah Ansharut Tauhid (JAT).

“This is what no longer causes people ji respect And no longer puts it as a spiritual leader, “said Chaidar.

Publisher's options: Back in the direction of Islamic Jamaican

