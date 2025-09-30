



In an opinion due to the visit of the PM Modi to Cr Park today, the Delhi traffic police said that no vehicle movement would be authorized on Gurudwara Road, Bipin Chandra Pal Marg and the internal roads of CR Park and Grand Kilash II from 3 p.m. to midnight.

New Delhi: Delhi traffic police published an opinion for motorists on Tuesday for the heavy frequency at the Durga Puja Pandals in Chittaranjan Park before the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the evening. The restrictions and diversions of traffic will be applied from 3 p.m. to midnight on several sections, including the outdoor road between Panchsheel and Greater Kalash, Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, JB Tito Marg, Inder Mohan Bhardwaj Marg and CR Park Main Road, said the opinion. No vehicle movement will be authorized on Gurudwara Road, Bipin Chandra Pal Marg and the internal roads of CR Park and Greater Kalash II. Routes to avoid Assigned routes : Ring Road (Panchsheelgreater Kalash), Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, JB Tito Marg, Inder Mohan Bhardwaj Marg, Cr Park Main Road

: Ring Road (Panchsheelgreater Kalash), Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, JB Tito Marg, Inder Mohan Bhardwaj Marg, Cr Park Main Road Closed routes: Gurudwara Road, Bipin Chandra Pal Marg & Internal Roads of CR Park / GK-II Routes and alternative diversions Road Rone Rone (under Panchsheel, Iit & Nehru Place Floyovers) LGVS / HGVS included

MG Road, Aurobinn, Road Mathara, Latem Rai Road, Mehatu-Barul-Barali (MB) Road The diversions will be in force on the outside road under the overflows of Panchsheel, Iit and Nehru. They will apply both on light and heavy goals, even if they hold valid authorizations without entry. Commissioners were advised to avoid stretching affected during restriction hours and to use public transport to reduce congestion. The alternative itineraries suggested include MG Road, Aurobindo Marg, Mathura Road, Lala Lajpat Rai Road and Mehrauli Badarpur Road. Motorists are invited to stay patient, to obey traffic rules and to cooperate with traffic staff. They are invited to follow the police instructions deployed at key intersections for a more fluid experience.

