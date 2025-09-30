



Netanyahu’s government has also faced Trump growing pressures on Israel’s actions in the Middle East, with Trump warning that it would not allow the country to annex the West Bank already occupied and express a rare public frustration concerning the attack targeting Hamas officials in the United States in the United States Ally Qatar.

This strike, against senior leaders gathering to discuss an American peace proposal in the capital of a crucial mediator, had seemed to derail the negotiations. And Netanyahu promised to “finish work” in Gaza in her speech at the United Nations on Friday, when dozens of delegates went out to protest.

Trump, in remarks on Monday, reiterated his complaints on incidents in the United Nations General Assembly in New York last week, which included a defective telepromote and what he called world leaders to stupidly recognize a Palestinian state.

During a call on Monday with Trump and Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Bin Jassim Al Thani, Netanyahu expressed his deep regret that the Israel strike in Qatar targeting Hamas leaders during the negotiations killed a Qatari soldier.

Netanyahu also said that Israel would not repeat his attack on Qatar.

However, Trump looked optimistic on Sunday on the possibility of a truce, despite the efforts spent several times not having failed.

We have a real chance of magnitude in the Middle East, “he said on Truth Social.” All are on board for something special, for the first time. We will do it. “”

Trump presented his peace plan to the Arab nations last week at a meeting on the sidelines of the United Nations Annual General Assembly.

The sources that spoke with NBC News said it had been widely received, although they did not know if Hamas had seen the plan and said it was likely to evolve thanks to the negotiations.

The calendar for the Israeli defense forces completes the withdrawal of Gaza under the American proposal was not specified. The sources said that it would be linked to the maintenance of a stabilization force for the troops of the surrounding Arab States which would ensure the safety of the strip.

In the meantime, Gaza would be governed in two levels, the international organization supervising a Palestinian committee until the Palestinian authority has implemented a list of reforms and could regain control of Gaza “in complete safety”.

A reform program, initially described in the Trump administration plan in 2020, calls for the development of social protection programs and to provide services to the Palestinians “which are not based on the commission of terrorist acts”. Saudi Arabia and France also carried out possible reforms.

The American plan would demand that Hamas have no role in the governance of Gazas. He also says that there would be no forced displacement of the Palestinians of Gaza, while the UN would administer humanitarian aid, with the role of the Humanitarian Foundation of Gaza not immediately clear.

The White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt suggested to Fox News early on Monday that in the context of the agreement, “the two sides” could “have to abandon a little and leave the table a little unhappy”.

President Donald Trump was a coherent support by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, but Netanyahu prevented the images.

I think there is a good chance that the American administration really wants to see the end of the war and probably use some of its influence levers on Netanyahu, Yossi Mekelberg, a member of the senior council with the Middle East and North Africa program to the British Chatham House, in a telephone interview.

But, he said, you cannot have a cease-fire in the presence on one side, adding: it is a big marriage, and you need that both sides are present, so you need Hamas to agree, but Hamas is not in a very strong position at the moment.

Hamas said that it would release the remaining hostages held in Gaza only in exchange for a lasting ceasefire and the withdrawal of Israel from the Palestinian enclave.

An injured child receives medical treatment after the Israeli attacks against the Palestinian tents moved to the west of the Nuseirat refugee camp in Gaza City on Friday.

It is believed that at least 48 hostages would remain in Gaza, of which only 20 are supposed to be alive.

The Military Wing of Hamas, Qassam brigades said on Sunday, said it had lost contact with two of the prisoners held in Gaza due to Israeli operations.

The Smarting and Smart Families Forum, which represents the hostage families, said in a statement that families of the captives appointed by Hamas worked with the authorities to examine the group's allegations.

The group also said on Sunday that it had not received any new peace proposal since the suspension of negotiations after the Israeli attack on its negotiation team in Doha.

About 250 people were taken hostage during the attacks led by Hamas on October 7, 2023, in which 1,200 people were also killed, marking a major escalation in a conflict of decades.

Since then, more than 66,000 people have been killed in Gaza under Israel attacks, including thousands of children, while a large part of the enclave has been destroyed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/world/middle-east/trump-talks-netanyahu-gaza-peace-deal-israel-hamas-war-hostages-rcna234370

