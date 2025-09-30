



A full schedule is available here

Lahore, September 30, 2025: The Quaid-Ezam trophy at 10 teams is ready to start in four cities-Abbottabad, Islamabad, Peshawar and Rawalpindi from Monday October 6, while the 2025-26 domestic cricket season is booming, the PCB announced today.

The four -day first class tournament will be played in the round in the league of one league, because nine laps in total were selected from October 6 to November 26, while the five -day final between the two best teams will take place from November 29 to December 3.

The 46 -game QEA Trophy's places are the Abbottabad cricket stadium in Abbottabad, Stade Shoiib Akhtar in the Cricket stadium in Rawalpindi, Imran Khan in Peshawar and Diamond and Marghzar Cricket in Islamabad. The place of the final will be announced later.

Four of these sites, except Peshawar, also hosted the previous edition of the Quaid-Ezam Trophy.

The participating teams are Abbottabad, Bahawalpur, Fata, Faisalabad, Islamabad, Karachi Blues, Lahore Whites, Multan, Peshawar and Sialkot.

Fata, Faisalabad, Karachi Blues and Multan qualified for the QEA Trophy after finishing with the most points of the Hanif Mohammad trophy recently concluded.

In the first round, SIALKOT – The defending champions of the tournament – will face Peshawar at the Imran Khan stadium in a fitness of the final of the previous edition, which the first won by a window during a nervous percussion competition at the Ubl sports complex in Karachi.

The squads of each of the 10 teams will be announced in due time.

First round assalers:

October 6-9

Abbottabad against Bahawalpur at the Stade Abbottabad Cricket

Lahore Whites against Islamabad at Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Peshawar against Siackot at Imran Khan stadium, Peshawar

Fata V Multan at Diamond Cricket Ground, Islamabad

Faisalabad against Karachi Blues at Marghzar Cricket Ground, Islamabad

Label

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pcb.com.pk/press-release-detail/quaid-e-azam-trophy-2025-26-to-begin-from-6-october.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos