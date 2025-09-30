The faux diploma of the applicant calls Jokowi and Abu Bakar Ba'Asyir 'Settingan' Meeting





Liputan6.com, solo – The case of the applicant of a false diploma alleged 7th president Joko Widodo, Muhammad Taufiq, took the floor of the meeting of former prisoners of terrorism Abu Bakar Baasyir with Jokowi at his residence solo, Tuesday 30/9/2025). Taufiq said he always respected Baasyir, especially as the best friend of his late father. However, he considered that there were some parties that took advantage of the moment. “I respect Ustad Baasyir, some are inviting. I'm sure it's a scholar Nothing to loseHe is an innocent scholar. So there is something great. This agent gave a maneuver, “said Taufiq when he was met at the Solo District Court on Tuesday (9/09/2025) Taufiq doubted that the claim of the meeting does not occur without scenario. He suspected that there were games that had planned a meeting between Baasyir and Jokowi. “So, if there is an assertion that I suddenly say that it is impossible. Mr. Jokowi was escorted by Paspampres, it was therefore impossible to suddenly enter the house, the protocol was noted that this was not possible. According to Taufiq, Baasyir's Jokowi's advice was seen as a politically function. In addition, meetings with figures that are often attached to the question of terrorism occurred when Jokowi faced a certain number of legal proceedings. “Apart from him, giving advice, in the language of the law, his name was capitalized by his team Mr. Jokowi. Imagine, Mr. Jokowi who was prosecuted everywhere was suddenly visited by a great scholar who had been identified and associated with terrorism,” he said. Then Taufiq also regretted the declaration of Abu Bakar Baasyir who said that Jokowi was a defender of Islam. He also hoped that the declaration should have offended the case of km 50, which caused the death of the members of the FPI in 2020. “What I regret why his statement wanted Pak Jokowi as a defender of Islam. I should want Ustaz Abu to came to him, the declaration like this Mr. Jokowi was close to the chief of the national police, please finish the chief of the national police, reopen the case of km 50. It was my real hope and other cases,” he said. In addition, we know that Muhammad Taufiq is one of the famous solo lawyers. He is also the applicant concerning the validity of the 7th originally from the Indonesian president Jokowi before the solo district court some time ago.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.liputan6.com/regional/read/6172845/penggugat-ijazah-palsu-sebut-pertemuan-jokowi-dan-abu-bakar-baasyir-settingan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos