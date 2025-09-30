Covid exercise messaging has left the children trapped inside, hearing the UK inquiry | Covid investigation

Children were prevented from playing outside during the cocoan in part because it seemed fun and did not correspond to the severity of the restrictions, heard the UKS investigation.

Alice Ferguson, the founding director of Play Out, who camps for Childrens Freedom to play outside, told the investigation that the game was fundamental to children's health and well-being, especially playing outside with other children.

However, during Covid, the children were ordered inside by the police if they were surprised playing in the street or kicking with a ball and neighbors complained. Some parents were even sentenced to a fine for letting their children play outside.

In an example, two brothers who lived in a high -rise apartment in the center of London came out to build a snowman in January 2021, but were ordered to return inside by the police. Ferguson said the incident had a lasting impact on one of the boys, which remains socially anxious.

The investigation learned that the treatment of children playing outside may have been linked to messaging by the Prime Minister of the time, Boris Johnson, at the very beginning of the restrictions.

On March 23, 2020, when Johnson ordered the nation to stay at home to try to stop the spread of the virus, he gave people permission to go out for a form of exercise per day, whether it was a race, a walk or a cycle.

But children's exercise seems to be different from the exercise of adults, the hearing was informed. The game is the main way in children is physically active, said Ferguson. They play because they like to play. They don't need to say how to do it.

By not explicitly mentioning the children and playing in these directives and in these rules, the Prime Minister gave the impression that only the forms of really adult exercise were authorized, things like walking, cycling or the race.

This therefore created this broader understanding, especially among the police, advice, parents and the public wider than the children who play were not an authorized activity. It was something that we raised at first with the government. He has not changed throughout the pandemic.

The survey was informed that Ferguson had written an article at the time when she said that part of the problem was that the game seemed fun and that it did not correspond to the severity of the directives. But for children, the game is serious.

Ferguson testified on the second day of module 8 of the Covid survey, which examines the experience and impact of the pandemic on children. The hearing has heard that children 'rights and needs were often ignored in the response of governments to the pandemic.

Ferguson and others testified called to a minister of the cabinet dedicated to children to ensure that the interests of children are represented at the highest level of government and that the errors made during the pandemic are never repeated.

Dr. Carol Homden, CEO of Coram Childrens Charity, underlined the way in which the restrictions introduced during the pandemic affected some of the most vulnerable children in society, despite the best intentions.

Children awaiting adoption have lost their opportunity to find a permanent home because the counterpart services were interrupted. Homden said that the vast majority of children adopted were under five years old, but that some had aged during the pandemic, while those with foster family suffered delays by seeing a social worker.

Homden has also raised concerns about the experience of unaccompanied asylum in search of children arriving in the United Kingdom during the pandemic and having to enter isolation. Imagine being one of these young people, not speaking the language, arriving in such circumstances and that you must be alone in a room without a person to support you for 14 days.

The survey was informed that a large number of unaccompanied children hosted in the hotels had disappeared. I don't think we even started to understand what happened to these children. It is not one or two children. Hundreds who have disappeared. How could it have happened and what do we do to prevent it from happening again?

The investigation continues on Wednesday and is expected to last four weeks.