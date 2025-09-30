



Cairo (AP) after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu launched his support for American peace for Gaza, the question is now whether Hamas will agree.

Hamas faces a compromise bitter The proposal requires that the militant group actually go in exchange for uncertain gains. But if he rejects the agreement, the United States could give Israel an even more free hand to continue his punishment campaign in the already devastated territory.

Under the proposal, the militant group should disarm in exchange for the end of the fighting, humanitarian aid for the Palestinians, and the promise of reconstruction in Gaza hoped desperately by its population.

But the proposal has only a vague promise until some day, perhaps, the Palestinian state could be possible. In the foreseeable future, Gaza and its more than 2 million Palestinians would be under international control. An international security force would move in and a peace council led by Trump and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair would supervise the administration and reconstruction of Gazas. The territory would remain surrounded by Israeli troops.

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair crosses COP28 Non Climate Summit, Sunday, December 3, 2023, in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. (AP photo / RAFIQ MAQBOOL, File)

Trump and Netanyahu said they agreed on the plan on Monday after discussions in the White House.

The proposal includes a provision that Netanyahu and his hard government are most strongly opposed: he says that the Palestinian authority will eventually governed Gaza. But Netanyahu is probably bets that will never repercussions. Israel also rejects any Palestinian state.

The White House published the text on Monday of its 20 -point proposal. Here's what you need to know.

Parents and supporters of the hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip calling for their immediate release and at the end of the current war, in Jerusalem, Tuesday September 9, 2025. (AP photo / Mahmoud Ilan, file)

The plan provides that all hostilities end immediately. Within 72 hours, Hamas would release all the hostages it holds, alive or dead. Activists still hold 48 hostages, 20 of which are considered by Israel alive.

In return, Israel would release 250 Palestinians serving sentences for life in its prisons as well as 1,700 people detained from Gaza since the start of the war, including all women and children. Israel would also give the bodies of 15 Palestinians for each body of a given hostage.

Withdrawal of troops

The plan provides for a withdrawal of Israeli troops. But that would only take place after the disarmament of Hamas and that the international security force unfolds to fill the areas that Israeli forces leave.

Israel would also maintain a presence of a safety perimeter a strong phrasing which could mean that it would keep a buffer area inside Gaza.

These terms could bring a repression of Hamas, which said that he would not release all his hostages unless he receives a clear declaration that the war will end and that Israel will leave Gaza completely.

The smoke rises following an Israeli military strike in Gaza City, as shown in the Gaza central band, Friday September 26, 2025. (AP photo / Abdel Kareem Hana, file)

Hamas would have no share in the administration of Gaza, and all its military infrastructure, including tunnels, would be dismantled. Members who undertake to live peacefully would be granted an amnesty, and those who wish to leave Gaza are authorized to do so.

The international security force would ensure the disarmament of Hamas and would retain order. He would also train the Palestinian police to regain the police. Mediator Egypt said that he trained thousands of Palestinian police officers to deploy in Gaza.

Meanwhile, humanitarian aid would be authorized to flow into Gaza in large quantities and would be managed by neutral international organizations, including the UN and the Red Crescent. It is not clear if the Gaza humanitarian fund, a controversial alternative distribution system supported by Israel and the United States, would continue to operate.

The plan also specifies that the Palestinians will not be expelled from Gaza and that there will be an international effort to rebuild the territory of the Palestinians.

In normal cases, this may not need spelling. But the Palestinians feared mass expulsion after Trump and the Israeli government spoke of pushing the population of Gazas in a voluntary basis and rebuilding the band as a kind of international real estate enterprise.

The interim administration of Palestinian technocrats would direct daily affairs in Gaza. But it would be supervised by the Board of Peace. The board of directors would also oversee the funding of reconstruction, a role that could give it enormous power on Gaza's governance, because it is the largest task in front of the territory, almost completely destroyed by the Israel campaign.

Palestinian authority and the state

During this interim administration, the Palestinian authority would undergo reforms so that it can possibly take control of Gaza.

The plan has only a slight wink to the question of the state. He indicates that if the Palestinian authority reform sufficiently and the progress of the redevelopment of Gaza, the conditions can finally be in place for a credible path to the Palestinian self -determination and state.

The answer so far

The Qatars Prime Minister and the Egyptian intelligence chief shared the 20 -point plan on Monday evening with Hamas negotiators. Hamas negotiators said they would re -examine him in good faith and provide an answer.

Hamas has so far rejected disarmament, claiming that it has the right to resist until the end of the Israeli Palestinian land occupation.

Arab countries seem to support the outline. The governments of Egypt, Jordan, Indonesia Pakistan, Turkey, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates published a joint declaration applauding Trumps.

Netanyahu could face the resistance of her own ultra-nationalist coalition allies.

The Minister of Finance, Bezalel Smotrich, who is part of the Netanyahus security firm, published a list of his red lines on X on Monday. Among them, he wrote, no agreement should not allow the participation of the Palestinian Authority in Gaza or allow a Palestinian state. Smotrich is one of the most vocal members of the right block of the Netanyahus coalition which previously threatened to leave the government if Netanyahu arrested war in Gaza.

Netanyahu can see an escape. The proposal makes the AP participation in conditional Gaza in the end of the internal reforms, which she is committed to doing, saying that she welcomed Trumps planned to end the war.

But in his comments alongside Trump on Monday, Netanyahu expressed her conviction that he will never successfully do so.

