A report indicates that Xi Jinping thinks that he can persuade Donald Trump to officially oppose Taiwanese independence because it is impatient to conclude an economic agreement The United States would retain its position in Taiwan and oppose any unilateral decision to modify the status quo, a spokesman for the US State Department said on Monday after a Wall Street Journal The report suggests that Chinese President Xi Jinping () plans to press US President Donald Trump to officially oppose Taiwanese independence. Our position in Taiwan has not changed, said the spokesman in response to Taiwan media questions. We remain attached to our Chinese policy, guided by the Taiwan Relations Act, the three US-Chinese joint press releases and the six insurance in Taiwan. The United States is determined to preserve peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, he said. Photo: Reuters Repeating the point of view of the departments published in the article, the spokesman said that Chinas' actions continue to present the greatest threat to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. THE Wall Street Journal Saturday reported that XI is no longer satisfied with the American position adopted by the administration of [former US] President Joe Biden, in which Washington does not support Taiwan's independence and intends to press Trump to officially declare that the United States opposes Taiwanese independence. The play, written by Wei Lingling (), bases its claims on people familiar with the issue. For XI, the difference between not supporting the independence of taiwans and the explicit expression between it is more than semantics, the article said. This would signal a change in American policy of a neutral position to that which actively aligns with Beijing against Taiwanese sovereignty a change which could also cement power at home. The report indicates that Xi thinks that he can persuade Trump to modify American policy because Beijing thinks that the American president is impatient to reach an economic agreement with China. The two leaders plan to meet at the next APEC summit in South Korea and could hold additional meetings, including a Trump visit to Beijing early next year and a XI visit to the United States in December of next year, according to the report. The question of knowing if Trump goes to China would depend on the cooperation of Beijing on trade and his efforts to limit the flow of precursors of fentanyl, he said. XI should use all the chances that he has with Trump to press the American chief to adopt a firm position against Taiwanese independence, he added.

