



Against all standards, the meeting of Donald Trump-Shehbaz Sharif led to the White House was closed to the press. Vice-president JD Vance and the Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, were present. On the Pakistans side, Sharif was accompanied by the army chief, “Marshal failed” Asim Munnir. The meeting could well have been called the Trump-Mnur meeting. It is well known that Pakistan is a state for a soldier and not the other way around.

Defense Minister Khawaja Asif was made to wait outside. In simple terms, the political authority in Pakistan is subject to the military, despite the mention ash in an interview with Mehdi Hasan that Pakistan follows a hybrid model and that he is not under Munnir.

The closure of Reunion to journalists implies that it was more a personal interaction for Trump rather than discussions on world and regional subjects. The addition of credibility was the fact that no reading was issued by the White House, nor any briefing was led to the media, which was a standard for Trump. There was also no tweet on social networks by Trump at the meeting.

Everything that has been mentioned was only transmitted by the Pakistani media, which was itself vague. Trump's interest is that World Liberty Financial, a decentralized financial platform with a 60% family property of Trump, signed a crypto agreement with Pakistan, and he would like him to succeed.

There is no contribution to whom Sharif received when he reached the White House, although the reports mention the administrative officials. There are also no photographs of the same thing either. It was certainly not Trump because he was involved in the signing of presidential orders and not even aware of their arrival, or his wife, who officiates in his name on occasion. On the contrary, Trump received Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan at the White House the same day.

Does this mean that a meeting with two so-called heads of state of Pakistan was less important than to sign presidential decrees on Tiktok? Or was the importance of Pakistans weak? The only contribution to the meeting was that Trump mentions that he meets two great leaders of Pakistan. This is a joint statement from Trump and really does not deserve much attention.

The fact that Trump has mentioned to the media that Sharif and Munir are there and implicitly await how credibility he gives this interaction. The two had to wait 30 minutes, an act had never heard of any other head of state in the White House before. It is possible that it is not a planned meeting, but that requested by Sharief when he met Trump briefly on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, for which Trump was not willing to modify his schedule.

Even if we assume that Trump wanted to improve links with Pakistan, ask his help to find Bagram air base in Afghanistan, monitor Iran or even invest in minerals and oil in Pakistan, the media would have been informed. American intelligence agencies are aware that Islamabad has no influence on Afghanistan, loses control of Balutchistan and that even the Chinese failed to effectively exploit the Pakistani mineral resources due to the fight in the process of freedom. The United States will never be involved militarily but expects the Pakistani army to need. Regarding oil, there is no known input of major deposits.

If the subjects above or even Pakistan offering military equipment were discussed, Trump would have joyfully sounded the media on the same, sending the message that the United States gains from Pakistan. Without mentioning, this implies that the meeting was more to provide momentum to its family businesses than anything else. Interestingly, there was no Trump tweet regarding Reunion.

This could also be thanked for Pakistan who appointed him for the Nobel Peace Prize, which is prevailing on the ultimate goal of this presidency. If it were certain that Sharif could support his claims to arrest war and deal with media issues on the same, he would have brought him before the media. Trump himself is aware that his claims are false, and Sharif would have been torn by the media that made him cautious. Without mentioning the Pakistani-Arabia agreement, it seems that Trump has no intention of intervening or providing Riyad with an alternative.

Yes, there is no doubt that the reset of American-Pakistani links can have an impact on India. But then, each nation balances its links. India balances its links with Russia and the United States, as well as China and the United States, and is also a member of BRICS, which Trump hates. India has refused to look into it to prevail and stop its oil purchases from Russia, despite multiple threats and unfavorable comments. India is added by assuming the presidency of the BRICS for 2026. The United States simultaneously balances its links with India and Pakistan.

In any case, there was no mention of Trump accepting to intercede in the conflict of the cashmere, a subject that Pakistan would have definitively approached. Trump is well aware from an Indian point of view, and despite the diplomatic frost and the current commercial prices, he knows the limits to which he can push India.

The support that the United States will provide in Pakistan is unknown, although it has been mentioned that Munir has asked Trump to restore American military training and exchange programs, which the United States considered. There was also a request for a recommendation from the coalition support fund. Trump will certainly continue to put pressure on global agencies for Pak, but they will finally have to be reimbursed.

Trump also has the reputation of supporting all leaders who support American policies, even dictators, in this case. Sharif was just a silent witness at the meeting. It is more likely than a meeting without major results.

For Pakistan in general and Sharif in particular, it was an opportunity to gain an advantage at home, against the growing threat of Imran Khans Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI). After all, Khan had met Trump in the White House in 2019. This would also signal the improvement in Pakistani links while Indo-American links flow. Ravi was therefore delighted with Sharif with the meeting he praised Trump in his Unga speech and also reiterated his recommended for the Nobel. While Pakistan flirts with the Ego Trumps, India maintains a safety distance.

Will this meeting provide a lever in Pakistan to increase its support for terrorism? Unlikely. He is aware that the American interest is only temporary and financial and would in no way result in it to support Pakistan in a conflict. The absence of Pete Hegseth, the Secretary of Defense, of Reunion, implied that few transfer trips would be made on defense cooperation.

India must wait for its time, because relations with the United States, although at the bottom of the rocks currently, are not permanent. They would be reset over time.

The author is a former Indian army officer, strategic analyst and columnist. The views expressed in the above room are personal and only those of the author. They do not necessarily reflect the points of view of the first points.

