



Recognizing the India position on the Gaza Peace Plan, the President of the United States (United States), Donald Trump, Israeli ambassador to India Reuven Azar, said that he reflected shared values ​​of peace, development and fight against terrorism and radicalism. He also pointed out that India expertise, especially in infrastructure, could make it a key partner in the reconstruction of the regions.

Trump on Monday unveiled a 20 -point peace proposal aimed at putting an end to the conflict between Israel and Hamas. The plan requires that Hamas return all hostages, whether alive or died, within 72 hours of a cease-fire. The proposal also stipulates that Hamas should be excluded from any future role in Palestine. The details of this plan were shared at a meeting between Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the White House.

On Tuesday Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Trump's proposal, describing her as a step towards stability in the region. In an article on X, he wrote: “We welcome the announcement by President Donald J. Trump of a full plan to end the Gaza conflict. It provides a viable path to peace, security and long-term development for the Palestinian and Israeli people, as well as for the Asia-Western region. ” The story continues below this announcement Azar noted that the plan has broad international support. At a press conference in New Delhi on Tuesday, Azar described development as “historic”. “What we saw yesterday at the White House is the presentation of a full plan to end the war in Gaza, but also a vision, a vision of the future,” he added. “He has the support of the Arab countries who congratulated President Trump for the plan. He has the support of Muslim countries. He has international support. He has the support of Prime Minister Modi, who has just tweetering his support. We are very grateful to Prime Minister Modi for his support for the plan,” he said. We hope that more and more countries will be able to join us. Describing the conditions preliminary to Palestinian autonomy within the framework of the proposed framework, Azar underlined governance and the rule of law as critical elements for the path to follow. The story continues below this announcement Listed the upcoming steps, the Israeli envoy said that once the hostages were released, Israel would withdraw on the yellow line until it secures the designated security perimeter. He also underlined the constructive role of regional stakeholders, declaring: “There is an Egyptian and Qatari position and a greater Arab consensus on Hamas. There is a chance that Hamas can accept it now. ” He also expressed the hope that economic cooperation could follow. “We can share the economic success of Israel with Palestine. We hope for a calendar for Hamas to disclose hostages,” he said, noting that the deadline takes place at 72 hours. The role of India in the reconstruction of Gaza Azar also noted that India expertise, especially in infrastructure, could make it a key partner in the reconstruction of the regions. He said that Israel will issue tenders worth more than $ 200 billion over the next 10 years, Indian companies invited to participate. He noted that the reconstruction of Gazas will require immense capacities and said that India could significantly contribute to shaping a peaceful and stable future for the region. The story continues below this announcement India has a lot to offer both in terms of friendship with the Palestinians and help in economic projects. It can be construction. It may be other elements, he said, adding that the rapid response of the PM Modi is a testimony to how we want to create a situation in which we obtain not only security but also prosperity. “If this plan is implemented, many opportunities will be presented and India will be able to engage directly, both with the Americans, with Tony Blair, with other international actors, international organizations, seeing how they can be part of it,” he said. Former British Prime Minister Blair should become a key figure on a new organization that will oversee the reconstruction and transitional governance of Gaza. Earlier in the day, Qatar, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Pakistan, Trkiye, Saudi Arabia and Egypt welcomed the American proposal to end the Gaza conflict. However, Azar added that it was now in Hamas (to accept the peace plan). If they don't, Israel will have to continue its military action, he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/india/pm-modi-trump-gaza-peace-plan-india-isreali-envoy-reuven-azar-10280609/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

