Trump imposes a 10% price on wood and a 25% price on furniture and cabinets





President Donald Trump commissioned new important rates on wood and various wooden products on Monday, including imported wood, wood, kitchen cabinets and padded furniture, adding costs to the construction of houses and mobilization, which have increased in recent months.

In a proclamation, Trump said that the United States would start to charge a 10% price on wooden wood and foreign wood, used in a wide variety of building materials. He also announced a 25% rate on kitchen cupboards, widening vanities and wooden furniture.

These prices should come into force on October 14. On January 1, Trump will increase the 50% cabinet price and the 30% padded furniture. He first announced these new prices on Thursday in a social article Truth.

In the proclamation, Trump said that wood rates were necessary to consolidate the local industries of the Americas and support national security.

In my opinion, the actions of this proclamation will strengthen, among other things, the supply chains, will strengthen industrial resilience, create high quality jobs and increase the use of interior capacities for wood products, so that the United States can fully satisfy interior consumption while creating economic advantages thanks to an increase in exports, wrote Trump.

The White House, in March, ordered the trade department to investigate the potential national security threats posed by imported wood, the majority of which comes from Canada. Trump for months criticized northern Americas for his important wood exports to the United States.

Trump regularly claims that the United States has enough trees to meet its own wooden needs, and has castigated Canadian prices on American wood, saying America can do without Canadian wood. In its March executive decree which sparked the survey in motion, Trump said that the United States had an abundance of wood resources which are more than sufficient to meet our needs for the production of interior wood.

It is not as simple that industry experts support: they warn that prices could eventually increase wood costs and construction and even increase housing prices for consumers.

The United States has 300 billion trees, but economists and house manufacturers warn that America does not currently have the industrial capacity to meet demand and that the implementation of a significant price on Canadian imports could further exacerbate the current accessibility to housing crisis.

Wood is an essential ingredient in the US home construction industry, and the United States is obtaining around 30% of the soft wooden wood that it uses from Canada each year. Imports of booming from Canada are already subject to compensatory and anti -dumping rights of 14.5%.

Various prices that Trump have imposed have already considerably increased furniture prices in the past year. Overall, furniture last month cost 4.7% more than in August 2024, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Salon and dining furniture in particular increased 9.5% in the past 12 months, BLS reported.

Furniture prices increased while Trump has increased prices on China and Vietnam, the two main sources of imported furniture. The two countries exported $ 12 billion in furniture and lighting to the United States last year, according to data from the US trade department.

Furniture prices have dropped in the past two and a half years before Trumps prices. But Trump said on Thursday that foreign manufacturers had an excessive offer from the American market and that prices were necessary to regain American manufacturing feats.

The actions of Wayfair (W), HR (HR) and Williams-Sonoma (WSM) have dropped in recent days while Trump was threatening the prices. But Trump said that manufacturers of furniture based in the United States had difficulties in the face of foreign imports. For example, he distinguished the Northern Carolines which discolored the manufacturing industry in a series of publications on social networks last Thursday.

The reason is the large-scale flood of these products in the United States by other external countries, Trump said in a social position last week. It is a very unfair practice, but we must protect, for national security and other reasons, our manufacturing process.

Correction: this story was updated with correct price increases on January 1

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2025/09/29/business/tariffs-lumber-furniture-trump The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos