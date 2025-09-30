KPK awaits the analysis of the prosecutor concerning the presentation of Bobby Nasution during the case session of North Sumatra





The Commission for the Eradication of Corruption (KPK) awaits the analysis of the prosecutor (JPU) concerning the presentation of the northern governor of Sumatra, Bobby Nasution, as a witness to the District Court of Medan (PN). KPK spokesperson Budi Prasetyo said this analysis is important, the alleged corruption of road projects in the north of the province of Sumatra is divided into several clusters, namely donors and beneficiaries. Consequently, the presence of the son -in -law of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) must be studied again for his needs. "We will see the results of the analysis of the prosecutor's team. Because in this case, there are several clusters, yes, the beneficiary cluster, the cluster of donations, well, currently those who tried, the donation group," Budi told journalists from Tuesday, September 30, KPK. Even thus, Budi stressed that each order of the panel of judges must be filled. However, the final attitude of the institution has not been decided until today. "Later, when there is a decision, we transmit it of course later," he said. Some time ago, the Jury of the Medan District Court asked the KPK prosecutor to present Bobby Nasution as a witness. This order was transmitted after Muhammad Haldun as secretary of the North Sumatra Pupr Service, who was presented as a witness in the trial, revealed the change of budget through the Governor's Regulation (PERGUB) for the implementation of road construction projects. At that time, Haldun explained that the two road budgets which were the subject of corruption were sipiongot sections, namely the Labuhan Batu and Sipionot Hutaimbaru in the north of Padang Lawas with a total value of RP165 billion not allocated in the APBD Pure 2025. This project was funded from the funds of a number of offices that were legalized thanks of the governor. Hearing this testimony, judge Khamozaro Waruwu asked Bobby to be presented. "If there is a risk for a change of budget, which is responsible? When the budget change mechanism does not work, the governor must be held responsible," he said. In addition to Bobby, the judge also asked the acting regional prosecutor to present North Sumatra at the time, Effendy Pohan, for interrogation concerning the legal basis of the Governor's regulations which would have been changed six times. Meanwhile, the judge attempted two accused of the private sector, namely the president of the PT Dalihan Na Tolu, Muhammad Akhirun Piliang and the director of PT Rona Mora, Muhammad Rayhan Dulasmi. This case also trapped the former head of the PUPR service of North Sumatra, Topan Obaja Putra Ginting, who would be a person close to Bobby Nasution. However, it was not tried because the files were not transferred to the court. The English, Chinese, Japanese, Arabic and French versions are automatically generated by AI. There may therefore still be inaccuracies in the translation, please always see the Indonesian as our main language. (System supported by Digitalsiber.iD)

