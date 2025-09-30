



The Turkish government has previously ousted the elected mayors of the opposition parties and replacing them with directors appointed by the State.

Erbil, Kurdistan region of Iraq – The Turkish authorities have published arrest mandates against 20 suspects, notably the Metropolitan mayor of Antalya of the Principal Republican Party of the Opposition of Turkey (CHP), for the alleged “corruption” and corruption, “the media reported on Tuesday. The investigation, involving the mayor of the opposition party, Muhittin Bocek, led the Ministry of the Interior to suspend him from his post and to appoint a trustee to a related exchange office. “Detention mandates have been issued for 20 suspects linked to corruption allegations in excavation work, as part of an investigation by the Chief Prosecutor of Antalya, which also includes Antalya Metropolitan Mayor Muhittin Bocek,” the Anadoli (AA) state agency (AA) reported on Tuesday. BOCEK is a member of the main CHP of the Turkish opposition. Following the arrest warrant, he was suspended by the Ministry of the Interior. The corruption probe has also led to asset attacks that would have been used to manage money from the bridge pot. “A trustee was appointed to the exchange of currency exchange where the money in the brothel would have been deposited and to two jewelry companies where it would have been converted into gold,” added the AA press release. Among the suspects are the mayor's son, Mustafa Gokhan Bocek, who was detained at Antalya airport earlier, and former officials of the Metropolitan Municipality of Antalya. He was also arrested there earlier in the investigation, Ilker Arslan, a suspended police chief in Antalya and a businessman. The Turkish government has a long history of eviction of the elected mayors of the opposition parties and to replace them with administrators appointed by the State. In March, the mayor of Istanbul Ekrem Imamoglu du CHP was detained for several charges. Imamoglu, widely considered as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the main political rival, had prepared for the next presidential elections. The European Parliament reported in February that since the local elections of Turkey in 2024, eight mayors of the Dem Pro-Kurdish party and two of the CHP had been rejected and replaced by administrators.

