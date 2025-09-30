The video falsely claims that the children applauded Imran Khan during the visit of Maryam Nawazs





Complaint: Viral Video Watch children raising Imran Khan Zindabad! [Long live Imran Khan!] Slogans during Maryam Nawazs go to a flood relief camp in Multan.

Fact: The original video does not show children who sing such slogans. Imran Khan Zindabad's audio! Was superimposed on original images.

A viral video shows that the chief minister of Punjab is sitting among a group of children. The video contains the following text:!

[Translation: Maryam Nawaz lured the children to sit down, but the children raised slogans of Imran Khan. Maryam Nawaz tried to stop the children. No, no, dont say that.]

Fact or fiction?

SOCH FACT Check the key images with reverse search for viral video to trace original images and understand its full context. We found an extensive version shared by Dunya News, entitled CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz meeting the victims of the floods in Multan. The video includes various moments of her visit to Multan, where she met people affected by recent floods in Punjab.

At 8:23 a.m., a man asked everyone to look at the camera, and Maryam Nawaz told children to smile. In the background, another person exclaimed, Naray Lagao Saray Bachay! [All the children, raise slogans!].

To this, the chief minister replied, Nahi Nahi [No, no]. Despite this, the children sang Maryam Nawaz Zindabad! [Long live Maryam Nawaz!]Followed by Begum Maryam Nawaz Sharif Sahiba Zindabad! [Long live Lady Maryam Nawaz Sharif!]. The songs have become unintelligible at the moment of the video. However, the chief minister quickly interrupted the children and asked them to smile. Subsequently, she applauded and told children to study well while they were at the camp.

At no time of the video, we heard Imran Khan Zindabad songs! [Long live Imran Khan!]. A review of the images of his visit broadcast by Ary News and Suno News has also not shown children singing slogans for Imran Khan.

Above all, a strong horn can be heard when Imran Khan Zindabad song is raised in the video in the complaint. However, no sound of this type is audible in the original images that we have examined. This said that the complaint’s video was probably superimposed with a separate audio.

Shaur Azher, a sound engineer of our sister company, Soch Videos analyzed the video and informed us that the audio of the Imran Khan Zindabad! The slogan was added separately because its sound profile differs from the natural sounds of the original video of Maryam Nawaz at the Multan Flood Relief Camp.

Virality

The complaint was shared here (archive) and here (archive) on Facebook.

On Instagram, he was shared here (archive) and here (archive).

He was shared here (archive) on X.

Conclusion: The audio “Imran Khan Zindabad” was superimposed on original images of the visit of the Punjab chief ministers in a flood rescue camp in Multan. The original video shows only the children of the camp raising slogans in support of Maryam Nawaz.

