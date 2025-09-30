



Hong Kong – The Chinese factory activity decreased for a sixth consecutive month in September, the longest crisis since 2019, an official report said on Tuesday. The official index of manufacturing purchasing managers, or PMI, improved at 49.8 from 49.4 in August. But it remained below the level of 50 customs between contraction and expansion on a scale of 0 to 100. A PMI survey of the private sector by the Credit Research and Rating Startup Ratingdog was more optimistic, the September in the general classification of the PMI reaching 51.2 from 50.5 in August. Mixed manufacturing measures reflect the persistence of domestic demand and uncertainties on trade tensions with the United States. More detailed data measuring new orders and production have seen improvements per month. The readings of the September PMI of China offered an image that looked less like a coherent growth engine and more like a car with a cylinder shot while another refreshment, said Stephen Innes of Spi Asset Management in a comment Companies are under pressure from the drop in prices in the midst of approximate competition, he said. The factories move more goods, but they are forced to do so at thinner margins, such as street sellers selling more noodle bowls at half price just to keep the crowd to come, said Innes. The latest data show that the economy of Chinas is growing, the production accelerating slightly, said the chief statistician of the National Statistics Bureau Huo Lui. The official manufacturing PMIs of Chinas resumed for the first time in April in April while the commercial friction with the administration of the American president Donald Trump warmed up after his entry into office. The two parties are still slowly moving towards a large trade agreement after exchanging threats of exorbitant prices on exports of the other. A break in American pricing hikes steep on China was extended until November, while a telephone call on September 19 between Trump and Chinese chief Xi Jinping Offered glows of hope to improve relationships. A truce largely depends on a largely expected American proposal for the transfer of ownership of Tiktok to an American company Of its Chinese owner bytedance. This would also require Beijing approval. An face-to-face meeting between Trump and XI is scheduled for the end of October in South Korea on the sidelines of an annual summit of the Economic Cooperation Forum in Asia-Pacific. Chinese economy remained in the slump, buried by prolonged collapse in the real estate sector, high unemployment and low cleaning expenses. Some economists hope that a drop in rates by the Central Bank of Chinas by the end of the year could help encourage more spending and investment. This month, the Bank of the Peoples of China left its main loan rates unchanged following the drop in the rates of American federal reserves for the first time this year.

