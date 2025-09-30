Politics
Newsletter 30/09/25 – Briefings for Great Britain
The week began with the reform party announcing that its intention abolishes indefinite leave to stay status to help overthrow the migration wave that occurred under Boris Johnson.
Dear subscribers,
The week began with the reform party announcing that its intention abolishes indefinite leave to stay status to help overthrow the migration wave that occurred under Boris Johnson. Farage says it will save 234 billion in the long term. This is the last development of the reform immigration policy after announcing its mass deportation plan in August.
The least noticed was the Farage and Richard Tice meeting with the governor of the Bank of England on Thursday. Monetary policy is generally considered too dull for the opposition and, unlike budgetary policy, has not received a lot of attention. TICE criticized the quantitative policy of tightening banks and farage exhorted the reluctance of banks to adopt cryptocurrencies and digital assets. Wack up even suggested reconsidering the role of the bank Since Gordon Brown has made him independent of the government.
A potential headache for the Prime Minister is the emergence of Andy Burnham as a candidate for his work. The new statesman led a Bave profile de Burnham who implicitly criticizes the Prime Minister and refers to the possibility of being a deputy. He will generate speculation before the Labor Party Conference this week and in the middle of the Devastating survey notes government.
Finally, the government has announced its intention to introduce compulsory digital identification as proof of its labor right.
It has been proposed to stop illegal migration and illegal employment practices that can result. The secretary of culture Lisa Nandy was sent to the BAT and defend the logic of the proposal on Time.
The public counterpoux has taken the form of a parliamentary petition This, at the time of the editorial staff, has almost two and a half million signatures.
Media
Daniel Hannan on digital identifiers
Time interview the Prime Minister before his party conference
Notice
Oakshott conference Wednesday 29th October, Sheldonian Theater, Oxford
The philosopher John Gray will give the closing conference on the English revolutionary tradition followed by a discussion with Robert Tombs.
Get tickets here
Key points
The political metaphor of our time is something called the Overton window which refers to the palatability of a political question to voters. It is political science for what Bismarck called the art of the possible.
The most important question on which the window has been opened is immigration. In its ad this week, Farage used Boriswave neologism. This is an unprecedented reference of migration in the context of the Ministry of Boris Johnsons. The term comes from X (like that of Yookay), and this allows reform and other politicians to dirty the name of Johnsons with mass migration.
Faranging plans to eliminate ILR were denounced by the Prime Minister as a racist and immoral. He extended his criticisms more generally to the challenge of reform as the fight of our lives for whom we are as a country.
This is part of the rhetorical work that Starmer is thrown for his conference speech. He spoke of recovering the patriotism of his political enemies, his national renewal and his construction. Recognition of a Palestinian state could also be seen in the hope of having a good conference – an attempt to appease the basis of work which has an eye on the brilliance of Corbyn -Sultana. It is an unwritten rule of our democratic policy that the government must be seen or heard something.
Thus, the biggest story of the week was Digital ID. It seems that the positive case for digital identification is less optimistic than complacency: what does this matter when you already have a number or, a passport, a driving license, etc.? His 2025, after all. The chief secretary of the Prime Ministers, Darren Jones, described the policy of founding of the modern state. Hobbes argued that the state can only exist if people submit their freedom to the authority of a sovereign or leviathan. Unwittingly, Jones made the Hobbesian case for the digital identifier.
THE arguments against are libertarian and skeptical about the ability of states to protect data and its intentions, despite comforting and complacent governments. Critics also note that the greatest supporter of this policy was Tony Blair and his institute.
The opening lines of AJP Taylors 1965 English history 1914-1945 have circulated recently:
Until August 1914, a sensitive and respectful Englishman could go through life and barely notice the existence of the State, beyond the post office and the policeman. He had neither official number nor identity card.
Taylor notes this to contrast the nature of the British state before and after the First World War. We could understand the introduction of digital ID as the latest development of recent British history. The central government has expanded comfortably from the First World War to the coronavirus pandemic, stifling its adversaries with a technocratic consensus.
https://www.briefingsforbritain.co.uk/newsletter-30-09-25/
