



President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he would make greater use of the American army to repress disturbances in democratic cities across the United States, warning an interior war and comparing internal threats to foreign enemies.

Those who are led by radical left -wing democrats … What they did in San Francisco, Chicago, New York, Los Angeles are very dangerous places. And we will straighten them one by one. This will be an important part for some people in this room, he said in a speech to military leaders. It is also a war. It is an interior war.

Trumps' comments were made in a speech to nearly 800 generals, admirals and senior enlosive advisers who had gone to a military base in Quantico, Virginia, from the whole world to the orders of the Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.

In a deeply political speech, the president criticized his predecessor, Joe Biden, spoiled madmen of the radical left, and announced that he would use the military more frequently for domestic purposes.

We need to use some of the dangerous cities and training fields for soldiers, said Trump. He added that his order to create military rapid reaction forces to help suffocate civil disorders. The deployment of soldiers for civil lawsuits would violate the Comitatus law of 1878.

We are under invasion of the interior, he said, not different from a foreign enemy, but more difficult in many ways, because they do not carry uniforms.

Trump's repression in American cities

The meeting comes in the midst of the concern concerning the growing use of soldiers by Trump for domestic purposes for his second term. In recent months, he has deployed troops in cities across the country, which raises concerns about the suffocation of dissent against his unpopular government.

Trump announced on Saturday that he had ordered the Pentagon to send troops to protect Portland, Oregon, adding that he was allowing all the strength, if necessary.

In June, Trump deployed 2,000 troops of the National Guard and 700 navies in Los Angeles to repress the immigration demonstrations which were later deemed illegal by a federal judge. Then, in August, he deployed the National Guard and federal agencies in Washington, DC, and federalized the police ostensibly to fight crime, even if crime had dropped in recent years.

This also occurs when the Trump administration is launching a widespread repression of what it describes as left terrorism following the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. This involved declaring an antifa a terrorist organization and directing federal agencies to investigate and disrupt liberal philanthropic organizations.

The soldiers leaning before US President Donald Trump treats military officers gathered at the base of the Marine Corps Quantico in Quantico, Virginia, September 30, 2025. The Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, said on Tuesday that the American soldiers had to repair “decades of disintegration” while he was rare hundreds of hundreds of hundreds of higher officers summoned from the world to hear it near Washington. Jim Watsonafp via Getty

Trump's comments aroused criticism from legislators and civil freedom groups.

Senator Jack Reed of Rhode Island, senior democrat of the Senate armed services committee and former officer of the 82nd airborne division, described Trump and corrosive speech.

Its reckless suggestion that American cities are used as reasons for training for American troops is a dangerous attack on our democracy, dealing with our own communities as war areas and our citizens as enemies, Reed said in a statement.

California Governor Gavin Newsom said on X: this speech should terrify anyone who cares about our country. Declaring war on the cities of our nations and using our troops as political pawns is what dictators do. This man only cares about his own ego and his power.

Naureen Shah, director of government affairs of the Division of Equality at the American Civil Liberties Union, described the dangerous Trump's speech.

Military troops must not control us, even less to be used as a tool to remove the criticisms of the presidents, “she said in a statement. In the cities of all the country, the federal deployments of the presidents are already creating a conflict where there are none and instill in a deep fear among people who simply try to live their lives and to exercise their constitutional rights. she added.

Throughout the speech, Trump has repeatedly sought to justify his repression of what he perceived as his domestic enemies.

Our story is filled with military heroes who have taken all enemies, foreign and servants, he said. This is what the oath, foreign and national.

Many of our leaders have used the army to maintain peace. Now they like to say, oh, you are not allowed to use the army, he added.

When Trump started the speech, none of the hundreds of command officers applauded, with a tradition of not applauding political leaders in order to show that the role of the military is separated from American politics. Trump said Hed had never entered such a silent room. If you want to applaud, you can applaud, he told officers. If you don't like what I say, you can leave the classroom, there is your rank and your future. You feel good and loose, agree, because all were in the same team.

Trump also used discourse to criticize his political opponents.

Biden let people come from prisons, psychiatric institutions, drug traffickers, murderers, said Trump. They did not treat you with respect. They are democrats, they never do it, he added.

“You will never see four years as we did with Biden and a group of incompetent people who led this country,” he said.

Trump has received criticism to politicize the army in the past. He delivered a highly political speech in June to a crowd of uniform soldiers at Fort Bragg in North Carolina, in which he called the crowd to Huer Biden and attacked “left -wing radical” politicians.

Hegseth's new policies

Before the arrival of Trumps, Hegseth described several new policies and standards for the army which comply with the Trumps Agenda. He called for the implementation of a highest male standard for combatants, to dissipate the woken up garbage and to say to the generals that they should resign if they do not agree with his agenda. This is the end, he said, of politically correct leadership.

The stupid and reckless political leaders have put the bad boussus and we have lost our way. We have become the Woke service, HegSeth said. But no more now.

An entire generation of generals and admirals has been informed that they had to unravel the crazy error that our diversity is our strength, “he said.

Hegseth referred to more than a dozen senior generals which he dismissed at the start of his term as a defense secretary, many of whom were people of color and women.

He also said that the Ministry of Defense would undertake a complete examination of the intimidation and hazing rules to allow managers to enforce standards without fear of reprisals or to guess, arguing that the definition of hazing has been armed with sub-cointests.

If it makes me toxic, too bad, he said

Hegseth has described strict physicality and clothing standards that were not intended to prevent women from serving, but that could be the result.

If women can make it excellent, otherwise that's what it is, he said.

