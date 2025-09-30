No space for terror in neighboring countries

The MGK of Trkiye has not declared any tolerance to “terrorist organizations” in neighboring countries, specifically referring to Syria and Iraq, while Erdogan underlined Ankara's commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria following his meeting with the Syrian interim president.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The National Security Council of Türkiye (MGK) met on Tuesday, under the chairmanship of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the Ankara presidential complex, declaring in its final press release that the determination of the State to eradicate terrorism extends not only inside its borders but also through neighboring geographies.

The meeting, which lasted two hours, was followed by a detailed written declaration. The press release stressed that, within the framework of the current “Türkiye without terror” process, the country will guarantee that “no manifestation of terrorism will find a place in neighboring geography, and expansionism based on terrorism will be categorically rejected.” The MGK stressed that the wall of terror in front of the future of the Turkish nation would be completely demolished, guaranteeing a lasting climate of peace, well-being and security.

The Council examined threats against territorial integrity, the unity and sovereignty of Syria, in parallel with the risks undermining the stability, security and prosperity of Iraq. He promised sustained support for the efforts against attempts to draw the neighbors of Türkiye in regional conflicts. The press release has put a particular emphasis on the destabilizing actors in Iraq and Syria, reiterating that Ankara will apply firmly to all activities threatening the unity of these countries.

MGK's declaration occurred only a few days after President Erdogan, speaking during his return flight from the United States, said the terrorist organizations would have no role in the future of Syria. “We want a country where Syrians of all identities live together in peace. The Syrian administration shares the same feelings with us. Terrorist organizations have no place in the future of Syria, and they will never do it,” he told journalists.

Erdogan also stressed that his meeting with Syrian President Ahmed Sharaa in New York at the United Nations General Assembly was “extremely important” to restore international legitimacy of Syria. He stressed that cooperation projects between Ankara and Damascus are underway in all areas, with the priority given to the sovereignty of Syria and territorial integrity. “The revival of the economy and infrastructure of Syria is just as crucial,” he said, calling on the international community to raise sanctions imposed on Syria.

Erdogan reiterated his long -standing warnings concerning Israeli military actions, saying that the attacks of Israel were not limited to Palestine but also visible in Iran, Lebanon, Yemen and Syria. “We have seen the two physical assaults made by Israel and try to undermine Syria's efforts for peace and stability,” he said.

MGK's written declaration also drew attention to the Gaza crisis, describing Israel's policies as “illegitimate measures leading to a humanitarian disaster and the death of famine”. He described the situation as a genocide, adding that arresting him and holding the responsible authors had become “a shared responsibility of all humanity”. The Council urged the international community to take urgent measures and to translate the testament demonstrated to the United Nations in concrete measures. He said Türkiye would continue to contribute to each stage oriented towards the establishment of a just and lasting peace.

MGK has also evaluated parliamentary contributions to the “Türkiye without terror” process, reaffirming its commitment to eliminate terrorist structures such as the PKK / KCK, the Pyd / YPG, the Fetö and the Islamic State. In a related development, the president of the Turkish National Assembly (TBMM), Numan Kurtulmu, told journalists at the assessment of the third year of the legislature that a meeting between the parliamentary committee and Abdullah Öcalan “is not yet on the agenda”.

“We have to act quickly,” said Kurtulmu, insisting on preserving balance. “On the one hand, you must take into account the rights and dignity of the Kurds; On the other hand, you must respect the sensitivities and pride of the Turks, which make up the vast majority of Türkiye. This balance has been preserved at this point. ” He stressed that the Commission was not of a legislative nature but responsible for monitoring the process and preparing a framework for Parliament in order to implement the necessary legal stages, including work to a new constitution.

Friday, September 26, Devlet Bahçeli, chief of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), intensified his rhetoric, accusing Israel and regional actors of trying to create a “second Israel” in northeast Syria (Western Kurdistan). He allegedly alleged that Washington and Tel Aviv manipulated the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to undermine the Türkiye national security agenda and prevent them from joining the “Türkiye” initiative without terrorism.

“Many actors, in particular Israel, endeavor to merge areas through the eastern Mediterranean, south and northeast of Syria. They deploy all their forces to build a second Israel in northeast of Syria and to transform the peoples of the region into their colonies,” said Bahçeli in an interview with Türkgün. He warned that these efforts aimed at the sovereignty and stability of Türkiye, recalling Ankara's past military operations as proof of its resolution. “Türkiye has already demonstrated through previous operations that such attempts are in vain, and that has made the perpetrators pay the price,” he said.

The MGK also reiterated Türkiye's unshakable support to a two -state solution on Cyprus based on the recognition of the sovereign equality of Turkish Cypriots and an equal international status. He undertook to oppose all the stages which could negatively affect peace on the island.

On the Russian-Ukraine War, the Council noted with concern the growing risk of climbing and declared Türkiye's desire to assume a greater responsibility for achieving peace.

Regional standardization efforts have also been discussed, especially between Türkiye and Armenia. The MGK stressed the importance of establishing a transport corridor without obstruction between Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan, stressing that such projects would benefit all regional countries and contribute to final peace.

The Council also reaffirmed its support for sovereignty, the territorial integrity of Bosnia and Herzegovina and constitutional order, noting recent developments in the state of Balkans.

Thinking about his commitments at the United Nations General Assembly, Erdogan struck a note of optimism. He remembers approaching the Assembly, attending a meeting focused on Gaza with American president Donald Trump and participating in a conference co -chaired by France and Saudi Arabia. “I hope that our contacts and activities at the United Nations, as well as the decisions we made during my meeting with my dear friend, President Trump, will bring good results to our country, our nation and our region,” he concluded.