Trump, Vance and the main leaders of the Congress only considered negatively than positively





The head of the Senate minority, Chuck Schumer, DN.Y., talks to journalists about a potential for closure of the government alongside the chief of the Hakeem Jeffries, DN.Y. Chamber, on September 29.

Before a possible closure of the federal government, the Americans have more negative opinions than the positive opinions of President Donald Trump, the vice-president JD Vance and the leaders of the Congress on both sides of the aisle.

At the same time, the Democrats now express more disapproval of the leadership of the congress of their party at any time for several decades, while the Republicans have given their parties in the congress a much higher approval rating than in recent years.

How we did that

Pew Research Center conducted this study to assess the public attitudes of American political leaders. For this analysis, we interviewed 3,445 adults from September 22 to 28, 2025. All those who participated in this survey are a member of the Centers American Trends Panel (ATP), a group of people recruited by the national and random sampling of the residential addresses which agreed to take readings regularly. This type of recruitment gives almost all adults a chance of selection.

The interviews were conducted online or by phone with a live interviewer. The survey is weighted to be representative of the American adult population by sex, race, ethnicity, partisan affiliation, education, presidential vote (among voters) and other factors. Learn more about the ATPS methodology.

Here are the questions used for this analysis, the topline and the survey methodology.

A new Pew Research Center survey with 3,445 American adults reveals:

58% of Americans have an unfavorable vision of Trump, while 40% have a favorable vision. This is identical to its approval rating. 51% of Americans see Vance unfavorably, while 40% see it favorably. 8% additional say they have never heard of him.

The main leaders of the Congress in both parties are not as well known as the president and vice-president. But the notes of Republican leaders and Democrats in the House and Senate are also more unfavorable than favorable:

Chamber Mike Johnson, a Louisiana Republican, is seen unfavorably by 38% of Americans, while 25% consider him favorably. More than a third (36%) have not heard of him.

The head of the majority of the Senate, John Thune, is the least known of the four Congress leaders: 56% of Americans say they have never heard of him. But more have an unfavorable vision (26%) than favorable (16%) of the Southern Dakota Republican.

The leader of the minority of the room, Hakeem Jeffries, is not known either, with 45% of Americans saying that they had never heard of him. More has an unfavorable vision (30%) than favorable (24%) of the New York Democrat.

The head of the Senate minority, Chuck Schumer, also a Democrat in New York, is the best known of the four Congress leaders, although he is considered much more negatively than positively (50% unfavorable, 21% favorable). About a quarter of Americans (26%) have not heard of Schumer.

Although only modestly changed compared to the beginning of this year, the opinions of all these politicians have checked more negative since then.

Partisan differences in the points of view of Congress leaders

The opinions of the four leaders of the Congress, as well as Trump and Vance, continue to differ considerably by the party. Supporters generally consider their own leaders of parties more favorably than unfavorably:

46% of Republicans and independents Republican have a favorable vision of Johnson, while 17% consider it unfavorably. 28% of Republicans consider Thune favorably, while 13% consider it unfavorably. 41% of democrats and meager democrats see Jeffries positively, while 20% see it negatively.

But Democrats are more critical of their head of the Senate: 39% say they have a negative vision of Schumer, while a little less (35%) say they have a positive opinion.

The Schumers rating among the Democrats has become much more negative in the past year. In May 2024, when the Democrats held the Senate and Schumer was the majority leader 47% of the Democrats considered him favorably, while 26% had an unfavorable opinion.

How the Americans assess the professional performance of Congress Managers

For the first time in more than a decade of Pew Research Center surveys on our American panel on trends, more democrats disapprove (59% against 40%) of the employment that Democratic leaders in the Congress are.

When we asked this question for the last time in 2023, these figures were almost the opposite. At the time, 61% of Democrats approved their professional performance by Congress leaders, while 37% disapproved.

Attitudes have also changed between the Republicans. Today, 69% of Republicans approve of the work that the leaders of the GOP Congress are 54% who approved in 2023.

Donald prevails over approval

Since our survey in September, the Trumps' employment approval rating is 40%. Its approval rating has been relatively stable in recent months. It has been slightly up since August (38%) and equally with its note in April and June.

About eight republicans at ten (78%) now approve the treatment of the presidency. Only 6% of Democrats say the same thing.

