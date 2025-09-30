President Trump provides a visit to Norfolk on October 3: Wapo





Norfolk, in Virginia. President Donald Trump is expected to visit Norfolk on Friday October 3, reports the Washington Post, citing an anonymous manager of the White House.

Full speech: President Trump deals with high quantico military leaders

President Trump treats senior military leaders in Quantico

The president “will discuss the major naval assets of the country” during his visit, according to the source of the Washington Post, although other details on his trip are not yet available.

Trump's reported visit is expected to occur a few days after addressing senior military leaders in Quantico, Virginia. During his speech on Tuesday morning, Trump discussed his vision of naval ships, in particular by potentially reintroducing the battleships in the fleet.

In fact considered the concept of battleship. SIDE SIDE, SUGHER STEEL. Not in aluminum these ships, they no longer do them like that, said President Trump, adding later, and the bullets are much cheaper than missiles. This is something that is seriously considering.

Full speech: the Secretary of Defense Hegseth is aimed at senior military leaders

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is aimed at senior military officials

He also discussed modern naval construction efforts, declaring: “We no longer build ships, we build submarines, but we do not build ships.”

The President continued: “Did you know that during the Second World War, there were cargo cargo and different types, but we were doing one ship a day. And now we don't make ships. And I am not a fan of some of the ships you make. I said, it is not stealth. An ugly ship is not necessary to say that you are stealthy.”

Watch the related coverage: Trump administration examines shipbuilding, aircraft manufacturing investments

The Trump administration examines shipbuilding, aircraft manufacturing investments

Trump says that he aims to add more than a dozen new ships to the Navy fleet in 2026, declaring: “Under my budget, we will expand the American navy by at least 19 ships next year, including submarines, destroyers, assault ships and more.”

Trump visited the region for the last time of Hampton Roads while he was on the campaign track in June 2024. He spoke for more than an hour and a half during his rally, held in the historic farms of Greenbrier de Chesapeake. It was the day after the first and the first presidential debate in 2024 between Trump and the president of the time Joe Biden.

WTKR News 3 will update this article while we learn more about President Trump's reported visit.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wtkr.com/news/in-the-community/norfolk/president-trump-plans-visit-norfolk-on-oct-3-wapo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos