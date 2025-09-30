The National Assembly condemns the alleged verbal violence of the journalist by the founder of PTI, Imran Khan,





Islamabad: On September 29, the National Assembly of Pakistan adopted a resolution condemning the alleged verbal violence of the main journalist Ijaz Ahmed by the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI), Imran Khan. The fact of performing accessible to a court hearing in Adiala prison, leading to important reactions of associations of journalists and political figures.

The Parliamentary Association of Journalists of Pakistan (ARP) initiated a mass raising of the Session of the National Assembly to protest against the alleged ill -treatment of Ahmed. According to Ahmed, Imran Khan used abusive language when he asked a question during an interaction in prison. The Pras electoral committee led Bychairmanteariq Sameer, officially requested the ranging, and a written complaint was submitted to the National Assembly speaker, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

Pakistan Press Foundation (PPF) reiterates the need for political parties to apply a code of conduct to engage with media professionals in order to prevent violence against journalists. These codes of conduct should be implemented by the leadership of the high -level party which can set the tone for commitments with the media and underline their commitment to make media freedom and security.

In response to the demonstration, the president of Sadiqdireted Law Azam Nazeer Tarar to solve the problem with the PRA. Tarar has recognized the seriousness of allegations, declaring: it is the work of Tocriticiseus journalists and journalists and shows us our reflection in the mirror. We must take this criticism at heart and not silence or attack them. He also underlined the need for democratic behavior in the House, urging members to respect different opinions.

The resolution was interrupted by the National Assembly condemned both the inappropriate language used against Ahmed and the social media threats that have been confronted. He called for a security performance at Ahmed and urged the cybercriminal wing to act against online threat managers. PTI legislators, however, opposed the resolution, with Ptichairmanbarrister Gohar Ali Khan expressing respect for the parties for the role of the media in public discourse.

Shazia Marri of Pakistanpeoplesparty (PPP) described Ahmed as a journalist with a laudable professional ethics file. We can have differences in opinion, but in terms of reporting and ethics, it is laudable, marristé. She condemned the online harassment campaign targeting Ahmed, stressing the importance of press freedom and the security of journalists.

The National Press Club (NPC) has also made an imprecision of bad behavior, calling this an attack on Pressfreedomand demanding apology from the management of the PTI. The president of the NPC, Azhar Jatoi, and other officials reiterated their position on the dignity and independence of journalism in Pakistan.

Ejaz Ahmed then joined the National Assembly, telling his visit to Adiala prison at the request of the speakers and detailing her interaction with Imran Khan. He mentioned that Khans' requirements for a resolution of the absence of members of the PTI in an opposition delegation.

Earlier this month, Bol News journalist Tayyab Balochasaced, Adiala Adatside Adateside prison in Rawalpindi during a media speech by Aleema Khan, Imran Khans Sister. The other journalists present, including Gnns Ijaz Ahmed and News One Faisal Hakeem, tried to save him but were also attacked.

