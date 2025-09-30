A change of questions or politicization of the law? – fornews.co

Politics
By: fx hastowo broto laksito, sh, mh
(Speaker at the Faculty of Law, Slamet Riyadi University, Surakarta and active in the drafting of public and political questions)
The question of the authenticity of the diploma by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) had become a public debate that has warmed in recent years. Various parties filed a complaint, although in the end the Constitutional Court (MK) and the related court confirmed the legality of the document.
However, before the debate ends completely, a new problem has now appeared: the validity of the Gibran Rakabum Raka diploma, Putra Jokowi, who was also vice-president.
This change in this issue raises a big question, is it just an ordinary legal process, or is there a stronger shade of politicization?
From a legal point of view, the alleged that the falsification of the diploma is certainly not an insignificant affair. Article 263 The Book of the Criminal Code (KUHP) stressed that the counterfeiting of letters or documents is a criminal offense which can be sentenced to prison.
However, each allegation must be proven by valid evidence through a judicial mechanism. Problems arise when this question arises more often in the field of public opinion rather than in a clear legal process. In this situation, the public is often confused between legal facts and political accounts.
If to judge by the political aspect, the change of question from Jokowi to Gibran seems to show a model of legal political. The diploma question is used as a delegitimation instrument, not just attempt to find the truth of the law.
This model is dangerous because it can obscure the difference between regular procedure with political maneuvers. Democracy can slip if the law is only used as a political weapon, while objective facts are excluded.
This phenomenon also shows how social media strengthens problems without adequate verification. Internet users quickly multiply the accusations without delay the legal process.
Consequently, the reputation of public figures was destroyed first in the digital room, even if the court had yet decided anything. This condition gives birth to what is called Social networks which is rarely more cruel than formal judgment.
Despite this, the question of the diploma must still be answered with transparency. Public figures, in particular state officials, are required to provide open clarifications linked to the legality of their documents.
The principle of public responsibility requires opening so that people do not continue to live in speculation. Transparency is a key, because the more there is a cover, the greater the space for rumors and politicization.
At this stage, legal institutions are also required to attend independently. If there is solid evidence, the investigation and the trial must be carried out professionally.
Conversely, if this question is proven baseless, the court must dare to reject a prosecution which is only politically charged. In this way, the law does not become a political stage, but remains standing as a means of seeking truth and justice.
The change in the question of the Jokowi diploma at the Gibran diploma is a reflection of the fragile border between law and politics in Indonesia. For the public, it is important to be critical and require legal clarity, not soluble in political accounts which can be misleading.
The law must be maintained in neutrality, so that it does not turn into a propaganda tool. Otherwise, our democracy will lose its main basis: confidence in just and objective law. *
