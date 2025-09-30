The economic slowdown in Chinas is a much greater source of anxiety for European companies than the benefits of Donald Trumps Trade War, warns a leading commercial association representing EU companies in the second world economy.

“A huge overcapacity in manufactured goods and the constant demand for consumers made it possible to drop the commercial prospects of EU companies in China at its lowest level since the early 2000s,” Adam Dunnett, secretary general of the EU Chamber of Commerce, told EU in China.

The number one problem for our members is the Chinese economy itself, said Dunnett, pointing to a room investigation showing that 71% of companies see the slowdown in Beijing as their greatest challenge.

The discomfort is deep. China brutal price Forced many industries to reduce costs to remain competitive, causing sustained deflation and a drop in the profitability of national and foreign companies.

Internal demand and consumption have also remained low, despite the Chinese president Xi Jinpings Efforts to vigorously stimulate consumption by monetary and budgetary stimulus.

According to the International monetary funds Latest forecasts. This is short of Beijing objective at 5%, and well below the Average annual expansion of 9% Since China has opened up to the world economy in the late 1970s.

A growing economy has once made long -standing regulatory obstacles from Chinas and manner -to -managed rules, but they have now become much more painful, added Dunnett.

Critical concerns

Trumps Trade War has not completely disappeared from the radar. Dunnett warned that he had triggered an acute difficulty for access to EU companies to rare land, which are vital for military equipment and high -tech consumer goods, including computers and electric vehicles.

China, who accounts For around 70% of the global exploitation of rare earths and 90% of world refining capacity, world export controls on minerals shortly after the announcement of radical reciprocal prices on American trade partners in April.

The measures force foreign companies to request special export licenses, which can take months to be approved. Despite Ursula von der Leyens Announcement of an improved supply chain mechanism to tackle the rare-up bottlenecks at the EU-China summit in July, Dunnett said that EU companies still had trouble acquiring licenses.

We thought we were going in a good direction, but there were problems in August, then in September, we saw a significant increase in the companies that told us that they did not have the approvals they need, and now this leads to production stops, added Dunnett.

The new export license regime has seriously aggravated tensions between Beijing and Brussels, which were already deeply responsible for the close ties of China with Russia and its global fagure trade surplus, which has become save 850 billion in 2024.

Von der Leyen has also recently cited export controls as a key reason why the EU should accelerate its efforts to move from its second trading partner, while Trump put pressure on the block to impose 100% prices on Beijing on his refusal to force Moscow to end his war in Ukraine.

Dunnett conceded that there was a lot of pressure on the EU from the United States compared to its relations with Beijing, but stressed that the deactivation of China is not the same thing as the deactivation of China, or not to do business or attach less attention to China.

However, he warned that the increase in EU-China tensions has made the commercial environment for European companies increasingly unstable. He stressed that Brussels imposing prices of up to 45% on Chinese electric vehicles last year and reprisals of Beijing against pork and dairy producers of the EU as highlighting this point.

What changed last year? Chinese economy would be the first. But predictability would be second, said Dunnett. You think you are safe in an industry. And, all of a sudden, there is a kind of political dispute that you think you have nothing to do and, all of a sudden, you are struck accordingly.

