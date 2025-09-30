Donald Trump suggests that we, we train military reasons





President Donald Trump said that he had told the defense secretary Pete Hegseth that soldiers should use “dangerous” American cities as “training courses”.

Trump spoke to the best American military leaders who had gathered for a rare meeting in Quantico in Virginia.

The president discussed his deployment of the National Guard in cities in the context of his repression against crime and disorder, and said that Chicago would soon see the troops.

Why it matters

Trump emphasized security and law and order during his second term, launching a large mass deportation campaign. Its administration also deployed national guard troops in Los Angeles and Washington, DC, to support the operations of the application of laws and immigration.

What to know

I told Pete that we should use some of these dangerous cities such as training fields for our soldiers, Trump said.

Because we are going to Chicago very soon, he added, also launched in an attack on the governor of Illinois, JB Pritzker, which he described as incompetent.

Last week, they had 11 people murdered, 44 people were slaughtered, Trump continued. The previous week, they brought down five people, 28 people killed.

He also referred to Pritzker on the prospect that soldiers were deployed in the city: they need the army, desperately, said Trump.

Trump then turned his attention to Portland, Oregon, which he compared to a war zone.

In a social article on Trum on Saturday, Trump announced that he had ordered his administration to deploy troops in the city.

At the request of internal security secretary, Kristi Noem, I direct the war secretary, Pete Hegseth, to provide all the troops necessary to protect the Ravaed Portland war and one of our ice installations under siege against attacks by Antifa and other domestic terrorists, “he wrote.

“I also authorize full strength, if necessary,” he added.

Trump recently signed a decree to rename the Ministry of Defense as “Ministry of War” and to designate Hegseth as “war secretary”. Such a decision would require an act of the congress to be official, so that the order of the president authorizes these new “secondary” titles for symbolic or ceremonial purposes, but that does not legally change their names or their roles.

What people say

Addressing American military leaders, President Donald Trump said: last month, I signed a decree to provide training for a rapid reaction force that can help repress civil disorders. It will be a great thing for the people of this room because it is the enemy of the interior, and we must manage it before it becomes uncontrollable. “”

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker said on X: to Donald Trump:

Stop using military troops and ice to invade and disrupt American cities.

Stop calling your enemy political opponents of the United States

Stop attacking the 1st amendment.

Our troops and our nation deserve better than acting as a little tyrant.

Oregon Governor Tina Kotek said on X on Sunday: unlike President Trumps posts on social networks, Portland is not ravaged by war. There is no insurrection. There is no threat to national security.

What happens next

During the meeting, Hegseth also told American military leaders that they had to “prepare for war”, as Newsweek reported.

“From this moment, the only mission in the newly restored war department is as follows: war fights,” said Hegseth.

“Prepare for war and prepare to win. Incessant and uncompromising in this pursuit. Not because we want war. No one here wants war. But it is because we love peace.”

