Gandapur warns Imran of factions by projecting Aleema Khan as president of the party '





The chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur (left), with the founder of PTI, Imran Khan. App / FileHafeezullah niazi depicting Aleema as a leader. Propaganda does not claim any effort for the release of the founders. KP CM confirms more reforms and cabinet changes.

Peshawar: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, chief minister, Ali Amin Gandapur, said on Tuesday that he had warned the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, vloggers trying to sow divisions in the party and promoted Aleema Khan as the next president, and even the Prime Minister.

Gandapur, addressing the media, allegedly alleged that the sister of the founders of the PTI, Aleema Khan, refused not only to brake the vloggers, but actively supported their SPPAR campaign.

KP CM said that he had also transmitted to the founder of the PTI that the columnist Hafezullah Niazi, a parent of Khan, wrote articles depicting Aleema Khan as “the president of the party and Prime Minister”.

The chief minister said that a campaign was underway to make Aleema the president of the party, which he warned damaged PTI.

He added that efforts were made to sow the party's despair, propaganda saying that no serious effort was underway for the release of the founders of the PTI.

According to Gandapur, PTI is divided into the factions caused by acquired interests. I presented the facts as they are before the founder of the PTI, he said.

He said that the meeting with the founder of the PTI had a long time to come and that he had tried to tackle a wide range of problems requiring a consultation.

Also in the previous meeting, reform issues and government changes were discussed, Gandapur said. He said that he had informed the founder of the PTI earlier that his government intended to make changes.

During the last consultation, reforms and the firm's reshuffles had been discussed in detail.

After the meeting with the founder of the PTI, Gandapur called Aqibullah and Faisal Tarakai and informed them of the decisions taken.

He stressed that such developments were normal in government affairs.

The chief minister added that Aqibullah and Tarakai had been part of his team, and that new reforms and changes were now implemented after consultation with the founder of the PTI.

Gandapur also said that the founder of the PTI had expressed instructions on party and government issues.

He also explained that his government had presented the provincial budget to avoid legal complications; Otherwise, the government itself would have collapsed.

KP CM recognized the presence of groups within the party at the beginning of the month but denied all role in them.

Speaking to the media of Rawalpis Adiala prison on September 15, he urged party workers not to join any faction.

He alleged that the government prevented him from meeting Imran Khan to expand divisions within the party.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/626377-vloggers-fuelling-pti-rifts-with-aleemas-support-gandapur-tells-imran The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos