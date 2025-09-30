Erdogan-Trump's meeting shows that American-turc relations are lower than they

On September 25, the Turkish chef was back in the White House, ready to do more geopolitical business with his precious friend, Trump. But the fact that speaks given so little Underlines to the extent to which the United States and Turkey diverge. The chemistry between Trump and Erdogan, two strong men with reputation for wheels and transactions, does only things better than slightly.

Don't be a hard to cook. Don't be a silly! President Donald Trump implored Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a 2019 letter. The jury could be put on the hard or the flexible Erdogan, but he is certainly not a fool. Indeed, he proved his skill to play Trump. Shortly after receiving the missive from white houses (which he threw into the theater in the bac, according to reports), Erdogan had Washington swallowed a Turkish military intervention in Syria directed against the Kurdish allies of the United States.

On September 25, the Turkish chef was back in the White House, ready to do more geopolitical business with his precious friend, Trump. But the fact that speaks given so little Underlines to the extent to which the United States and Turkey diverge. The chemistry between Trump and Erdogan, two strong men with reputation for wheels and transactions, does only things better than slightly.

The reality is that the problems in American-Turkish relations are cooked and that the opportunities for breakthroughs are weak. In addition, the challenges are no longer as high, and American-Turkish relations are a much duller affair than they were during Trumps' first mandate. As a result, the two parties are happy to enjoy a photo shoot and hit what wins them.

The trumps go back to power were welcomed in Ankara as an opportunity. From the start, the Erdogans camp thought that the American administration was ready for Turkish interests. When Trumps Overtures To Moscow facilitated the resumption of Russian-Ukrainian talks in Istanbul, Turkish commentators quoted as proof of its status as engine and shaker in international policy. After the fall of Bashar al-Assad, reinforced the position of the turkeys in Syria, the leaders Ankara believe that this gives them more cards with the Trump administration. Now Turkey hopes that it can also play a role in the new plans for a post-war colony in Gaza.

The attempt to cultivate links with Washington takes place in the context of a broader Turkish push to consolidate relations with the West. Yes, Erdogan did come In China for the Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in August and participated in the BRICS + meeting in Russia in October 2024.

But simultaneously, Turkey has decided to strengthen strategic links with Europe. Ankara has several times praised His potential contribution to the so-called coalition of willingly, a group gathered around France and the United Kingdom in order to send an expeditionary force to Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire.

In that spirit, Ankara is anxious to participate in the existing NATO efforts to contain Russia. The Turkish Air Force recently shipped A plan of the alert and control system E-7T Peace Eagle airy Turkey also has applied To join the Security Action Plan for Europe (SAFE), a program of 150 billion euros (176 billion dollars) proposed by the European Commission to encourage joint military purchases within the European Union and possibly among its external partners.

Finally, Turkey has continued its long -standing push to update The existing EU-Türkiye customs union to cover public services and markets. With Europe and Turkey tightened by Prevails over prices And the economic expansion of China, the deepening of integration has a lot of meaning.

There is also an American part of history, which is prior to Trump. The Russian invasion of Ukraine led the geopolitical stocks of turkeys on both sides of the Atlantic, and Erdogan remains eager to exploit this mood. In 2024, Turkey concluded an agreement with the Biden administration to modernize its existing F-16 Jets fleet and acquire 40 additional planes. Although the modernization element has been abandonedThe rest of the contract is always implemented. THE F-16 bargain implied the approval of Ankaras for the membership of Finland and the Swedes at NATO. Erdogan now hopes that he will also be able to buy F-35 fighter planes, despite the concerns of the United States that its security is compromised by the ownership of turkey in the S-400 Russian manufacturing system.

But neither Erdogans crushed with Trump nor his palpeurs in the west (or anything there) is not enough to produce a real rapprochement between Turkey and the United States.

First, there is little evidence that Turkey and the United States can team up on Gaza. Erdogan insisted After the White House meeting, Turkish officials had reached a common understanding with Trump, but Trump did not confirm this. There are still many unanswered questions, especially if the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Hamas are on the last set of proposals made by Trump Steve Witkoff's envoy. Finally, the exact role that Turkey would play after a putative cease-fire is not clear: Israel is skeptical about Turkish participation, and Ankara could be unhappy if it was relegated to a status behind that of the Gulf States.

Second, Turkey will not lower energy ties with Russia to redirect the United States, one of the Trumps Key asks. Of course, Botas, the Turkish gas service controlled by the state, has signed a 20 years contract For us, liquefied natural gas (LNG) with a view to the visit of Erdogans. But the 4 billion cubic meters annual gas covered by the agreement concern a fifth What Turkey matters every year from Russia through Turkstream and Blue Stream pipelines. As with other Botas contracts, the GNL agreement with the United States is a hedge Against future disturbances and price fluctuations rather than replacing Russian volumes.

In addition, Turkey has not given up its long -standing ambitions to resell Russian gas to other European customers. His companies have already done a lot of money By buying crude in Russia and transmitting refined products in EU countries. All of this makes demands difficult to accept.

Ditto with the memorandum of understanding civil nuclear energy signed during the visit of the White House of Erdogans. As much as the United States wants a piece of the Turkish market, the fact remains that the turkey-nuclear power plants, Akkuyu, are under construction and exploitation by a subsidiary of Russias Rosatom Corporation and which will have to be online by 2028. Progress on any new plant built by the United States is slow. Uncertainty about financing and energy prices could easily derail the project before becoming economically viable.

Third, despite the optimistic tone and prevails that Turkey could be able to buy F-35, its talks with Erdogan have not obtained the issue. Structural obstacles, such as American sanctions imposed on Turkey for its purchase of S-400 Russian missiles, remain in place. There is No critical mass Support for the US Congress in Greenlight a resumption of cooperation with the Défense de Dinde supply agency.

Goodwill gestures of Erdogansdrop some prices on American imports and offering would buy hundreds of Boeing planeCan work on Trump, but they don't have the Capitol Hill legislators. Congress reports block On the export of engines for turkeys, Kaan Jet is welcomed with a disappointment in Ankara.

But if none of the big hopes for this bilateral meeting is achieved, it may not matter. Turkey has adapted well to a multipolar world defined by a decrease in American influence. For Erdogan, the biggest advantage of the visit was to create the impression that Trump supported his repression On the party of the Republican peoples of the opposition. However, the authoritarian march of Erdogans would have occurred despite everything.

In short, the United States and Turkey do not need each other as much as they have done in the past. Ankara does not need American support against Russia as he did during the Cold War. Washington does not count on Turkey either to contain Russia or to serve as a partner in the Middle East. Trump may want the support of the turkeys to achieve some of its objectives (constantly evolving) in the region, but he has many other partners in the neighborhood. Consequently, the two parties can live with ambiguity, work together when the interests overlap and agree to disagree where they do not.