



Our office New Delhi On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the full plan of US President Donald Trump on Tuesday to end the Israel-Gaza conflict, two years. Prime Minister Modi said that Trump's plan provides a way to “long -term and lasting peace” for the Palestinian and Israeli people. Sharing an X post, the Prime Minister wrote: “We welcome the announcement by President Donald J. Trump of a full plan to end the Gaza conflict. It provides a viable path to long -term and sustainable sustainable peace, security and development for the Palestinian and Israeli people, as well as for the West Asian region. ” “We hope that all those concerned will meet behind the initiative of President Trump and will support this effort to end conflicts and ensure peace,” added the X Post. PM Modi's remarks came while the White House (local time) published a peace plan to end the Gaza conflict following a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Earlier, Canada, Qatar, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Pakistan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Egypt also welcomed the plan of US President Trump. The peace plan understood that Gaza will be a deraicalized and terror -free zone which does not constitute a threat to its neighbors and will be refurbished for the benefit of the people of Gaza, who suffered more than sufficient. The peace plan said that if the two parties accept this proposal, war will end immediately. Israeli forces will retire on the line contained to prepare a release of hostages. Meanwhile, all military operations, including air and artillery bombing, will be suspended, and the battle lines will remain frozen until the conditions are met for full withdrawal. The peace plans also declared that within 72 hours of the public delivery of Israel, all the hostages, alive and deceased, will be returned. Once all the hostages have been released, Israel will release 250 prisoners with perpetuity plus 1,700 gasans who were detained after October 7, 2023, including all women and children detained in this context. For each Israeli hostage whose remains are released, Israel will release the remains of 15 deceased gasans. The point plan stipulates that once all the hostages returned, the members of Hamas who engage in peaceful coexistence and the outsourcing of their weapons will receive an amnesty. Hamas members who wish to leave Gaza will receive a safe visit to the countries of reception. After acceptance of this agreement, full aid will be immediately sent to the Gaza Strip. At a minimum, the quantities of aid will be in accordance with what was included in the agreement of January 19, 2025 concerning humanitarian aid, including the rehabilitation of infrastructure (water, electricity, wastewater), rehabilitation of hospitals and bakeries, and the entrance to the equipment necessary to eliminate the rubble and open roads. The peace plan mentioned that the entry of distribution and aid into the Gaza Strip will occur without interference by the two parties by the United Nations and its agencies, and the Red Crescent, in addition to other international institutions not associated with one or the other of the parties. The opening of Rafah's crossing in both directions will be subject to the same mechanism implemented under the agreement of January 19, 2025. Publication views: 229

