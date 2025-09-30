



A federal judge on Tuesday delivered an extraordinary reprimand of 161 pages by President Donald Trump, judging that the administration has imperceptible refrigerated the protected political speech of university professors and students targeting non-citizens on the university campuses who spoke in support of the Palestinians.

Judge William G. Young castigated Trump and his administration for attacked freedom of expression under the coverage of an unconstitutionally broad definition of anti -Semitism used in efforts to expel non -citizen activists.

In particular, Young has devoted more than a dozen pages of his decision to discuss in terms of the president himself, the first amendment and the state of the country, rarely seen by any federal judge and even less in an official decision.

The conduct of Trumps, wrote the judge, violated the sacred oath of a president to preserve, protect and defend the constitution of the United States and the actions of his administration represented a complete attack on the first amendment.

Young quoted President Ronald Reagan, who appointed him to the Federal Bench of Massagusetts in 1985, saying that freedom is a fragile thing and must be fought for each generation, because it only comes to a people.

This warning, said Young, was ignored.

I fear (Trump) drawn a darker and more cynical message from Reagan, wrote the judge. I fear that President Trump thinks that the American people are so divided that today, they will not get up, will not fight and will not defend our most precious constitutional values ​​as long as they are rocked to think that their own personal interests are not affected.

Is he right? Young asked.

The case focuses on the efforts of the State Department and the Ministry of Internal Security to expel the Pro-Palestinian pro-Palestinian teachers and students who protested the actions of Israeli governments in Gaza.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, internal security secretary Kristi Noem and their subordinates, wrote Young, acted in concert to abuse radical powers from their respective offices to target the non-citizen pro-Palestinians for the deportation mainly because of their first amendment protected by the protected political discourse.

They did so in order to scare non-citizen pro-Palestinian individuals located in a similar manner, to proactively (and effectively) a legal pro-Palestinian discourse and to intentionally refuse such people (including complainants here) the freedom of speech that is their right, wrote Young.

Young, stressing the importance of the case, wrote that it may be the most important ever to note the jurisdiction of this district court and presents the question of whether the non-citizens are legally present here in the United States have in fact the same rights of freedom of expression as we.

Singling Rubio and Noem Out, Young wrote the secretaries who have never intended to expel all the non-citizens Pro-Palestinians in a large swoop.

On the contrary, the intention of the secretaries was more invited, wrote Young, adding that Rubio and Noem sought to target some to express themselves and then use the rigor of the Immigration and Nationality Act (in a way that it had never been used before) to expel them publicly.

The objective, wrote Young, was to write protests from pro-Palestinian students and to terrorize pro-Palestinians not located in a similar (and others) pro-Palestinians because their opinions were not welcome.

The secretaries succeeded, apparently far beyond their immediate intentions, wrote Young.

The judge added that if it would be speculation to suggest that the secretaries were acting under the direction of Trump, it is clear that Trump supported him with all my heart and his comments demonstrate that he was fully informed.

Trumps conducted, wrote Young, violated the sacred oath of a president to preserve, protect and defend the constitution of the United States.

In a statement to CNN, the spokesperson for the DHS, Tricia McLaughlin, said that the judge had instructed the embers of hatred by his decision.

Less than a week after a terrorist attack in an installation of the ICE in Dallas, a Craven Masse judge and demonizes the federal police, said McLaughlin. Our federal law enforcement agents face an increase of 1000% of assaults against them, the unprecedented online doxing of our agents and their families, and they are hunted and struck by rocks and Molotov cocktails.

The spokesman for the State Department, Tommy Pigott, said that the United States did not have to authorize foreigners to come in our country, to commit acts of anti-American, pro-terrorist and anti-Semitic hatred, or encourage violence.

We will continue to revoke the visas of those who endanger the security of our citizens, said Pigott.

Masks and an armed government

A problem at stake during the trial was the use of masks by ICE agents, who claim to wear masks to protect their identity, avoiding targeting or doxxing.

The ice will masked for a single reason to terrorize the Americans in the quiescence, wrote Young, noting that if the ice seems to need the national guard to protect them, our troops generally do not wear masks.

Can you imagine a masked sailor? It is a question of honor and honor is always important, wrote Young. In all our history, we have never tolerated a secret armed masked police force. By continuing in this way, the ice brings an indelible Obloque to this administration and to all those who work there.

Young deplored who may now be afraid of withdrawing from the neck against such an action by the federal government.

If the distinguished intelligence agency on internal security can be armed to stifle the rights to the freedom of expression of a small unhappy group of non-citizens among us, the same goes for the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation and the Audit Divisions of the IRS and the Social Security Administration, wrote Young.

The judge warned that the federal government could be armed against the list of presidents of enemies or opponents that he hates that political persecution is an athemian for our constitution and all that is in America.

The only constitutional rights on which we can depend are those which we extend to the weakest and most insulting among us, concluded Young.

No one should have to live in fear of being able to be seized by ICE agents for their political expression, said Ramya Krishnan, lawyer for the Knight First Amendment Institute, who represents the teachers in the case.

Young was particularly frank this year of controversial actions of the Trump administration which are being pleaded before him.

In one case on the decision of governments to stop hundreds of millions of dollars in public health subsidies according to which those responsible say they find themselves on reports of race and gender, the judge said earlier that he had never seen racial discrimination of the government like this.

His decisions in this case led to numerous calls to the Supreme Court, which said that the judge had made an error by forcing the administration to relaunch health subsidies. Later, Young apologized before the court after judge Neil Gorsuch urged the lower courts in a competing opinion for not having followed the previous orders of the Supreme Courts.

Young included at the top of his decision a copy of a handwritten postcard that was sent to him in June from an anonymous individual.

Trump has pardons and tanks. What do you have? The card has read, according to the decision.

In a short message addressed to the shipwteen sender, the judge wrote: Dear M. or Mme Anonymous, alone, I only have my sense of duty. Together, we, the people of the United States, you and I have our magnificent constitution. Here's how it works in a specific case. Opinion then follows.

At the very end of the advice, the judge is once again addressed to the sender of the cards: I hope you have found this useful. Thank you for writing. This shows that you care. You should.

A post-writing of the judge implores the sender of the cards to come to the Boston courthouse to watch the justice system play in person.

He is here, and in the courthouses, just like this, both state and federal, has spread to our country that our constitution is the most lively, because it is well said that when a jury is, it burns the lamp of freedom, wrote Young.

This story has been updated with additional details.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2025/09/30/politics/first-amendment-judge-young-donald-trump-deportation-pro-palestinian-protesters The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos