



The National Journalism Center A project by the Young America Foundation and the Dao Feng and the Angela Foundation is pleased to announce the finalists of the DAO Prize for excellence in investigative journalism. The prices will be awarded for four categories: the best local journalism, the best multimedia reports, the best Doge on government waste and the best reports or global series. Submissions are judged in accordance with five criteria: investigation depth, public interest, fairness and precision, style and impact. The winner of the best reports or global series will receive a price of $ 100,000 and two bids will earn $ 10,000 each as a finalist. A submission will win $ 10,000 in the local category, we will win $ 10,000 in the multimedia category, and $ 30,000 will be won for the special annual price – this year highlighting the best Doge reports on government waste. The winners will be announced during the third annual Dao prize gala on November 19 held at the Waldorf-Astoria in Washington, DC The finalists of the best global report or series are: Staff of The federalist For their series on the hoax for the collusion of Russia

Katelynn Richardson and Megan Brock at La Daily Caller News Foundation For their series on the war of Biden's administrations against parents

Frannie Block and Jay Salomon in The free press For their series on how Qatar bought America

John Sailer and Chris Rofo at City Journal for their series on unmasking dei

Madeleine Rowley at The free press For his series on the unaccompanied children's program of Bidens.

Steven Robinson and Graham Pollard at The thread of Maine For their printed and video series on high crimes: the takeover of the Chinese mafias of rural America

Madeleine Kearns at The free press For her printed and video series entitled, she was arrested for praying in her head

Tony Bartelme and Robert Scheer at The post and mail For their sprawling report on an F35 accident entitled 41 seconds

Haley Stack at The National Review For its report on the way the CCP cloned the Americas at the top of the Stem high school

Ashley Rindsberg at Pirate son For its series on the ideological capture of Wikipedia. The finalists for the best local journalism are: Tom Pappert, Michael Patrick Leahy and Christina Botteri at The Tennessee star For their series on Kilmar Abrego Garcias, an infamous traffic stop which has led to human smuggling charges

Tom Pappert, Michael Patrick Leahy and Christina Botteri at The Tennessee star For their series on the Killer Alliance Manifesto

Tony Bartelme and Glenn Smith at The post and mail For their deadly printing series Helene

Laura Crimaldi, Yvonne Abraham, Francis Storrs and Gordon Russell The Boston Globe For their series, Sandra Birchorus trusted the police. They broke it.

Steven Robinson and Graham Pollard at The thread of Maine For their printed and video series on high crimes: the takeover of the Chinese mafias of rural America

Bethany Blankley in The central square For its reports on the northern border crisis. The finalists of the best multimedia report are: The staff of Six rivers media For their printed and video series on Hurricane Helene

Mary McCants at The daily caller For his documentary on uncontected parents, the loss of their children entitled “separated”

Steven Robinson and Graham Pollard at The thread of Maine For their printed and video series on high crimes: the takeover of the Chinese mafias of rural America

Madeleine Kearns at The free press For her printed and video series entitled, she was arrested for praying in her head

Reagan Reese and Mary McCants at The daily caller For their printing and video on the survivor of the abbey. The finalists of the best Doge report are: Thomas G. Catenacci at Washington's free tag For its report, Doge finds $ 2 billion in taxpayers for the group linked to Stacey Abrams

James Varney at Real clear surveys For its report entitled despite the warnings, the Bidens energy service disabled $ 42 billion in its last hours

Luke Rosiak at The daily wire For its report entitled in the now closed federal agency where employees lived as reign kings

Nolan W. McKendry in The central square For its report entitled US, taxpayers' funds went to foreign competition for interior shrimp

Tyler Oneil at The daily signal For his series entitled your money, their agenda: the war funded by the left -wing taxpayers on Trump

Mia Cathell at Washington examiner For his report entitled which finances anti-gloss activists in Los Angeles. About the DAO price: The DAO Prize, funded by the Dao Feng and Angela Foundation and launched in collaboration with the National Journalism Center, is an annual prize founded to recognize excellence in investigative journalism. Journalism winner of the DAO Prize is distinguished by precision and courage. The DAO Feng and Angela Foundation has teamed up with the National Journalism Center to honor journalists of truth research. While confidence in the media hovers near the low records, the DAF and the NJC think that it is essential to celebrate journalists who advance the public interest thanks to a solid investigation work. Too often, the inherited media celebrate a job that protects power rather than challenging it. The Dao Prize will honor the truth above all. Dao Feng He and Angela he launched the Dao Feng and Angela Foundation with a passion for freedom. As an immigrant from China, Dao Feng and Angela know the importance of a free press and hope to rekindle the spirit of curiosity, skepticism and vigor of the American media. About the National Journalism Center: Since 1977, the National Journalism Center has formed budding journalists in the values ​​of responsible, balanced and precise relationships. NJC offers an intense 12 -week internship, in person and paid in the capital of nations, forming budding journalists in the fundamental principles of responsible, fearless and research journalism. The internship combines training during the job with seminars once a week featured information sessions on the record with distinguished journalists, public policy experts and legislators. At the NJC, students spend an average of 30 hours a week to acquire experience of practical and practical journalism in internships designated by the media in the DC region. NJC students are twinned with printed, disseminated or online media depending on the interests and skills of individual students. The NJC provides a generous monthly scholarship of $ 1,500 in tax franchise and offers housing scholarships for 20 eligible candidates. The courses are full -time, five days a week. The National Journalism Center accepts the requests of its spring and summer internships paid in 2025!

