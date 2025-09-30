Hakeem Jeffries responds to Donald Trumps Ai Video





The Democrat Manager of Hakeem Jeffries responded after President Donald Trump published an artificial intelligence video (AI) on his pagemock on social networks and other Democrats.

Jeffries and the head of the Senate minorities, Chuck Schumer, met Trump in the White House to discuss the closure of the imminent government just hours before the video publication.

In response, Jeffries wrote on X, bigotry will not get you anywhere. Cancel the cuts. Reduce the cost. Save health care. We do not retreat. In a separate article, he shared a photo of Trump and Jeffrey Epstein. “It's real,” he wrote.

Why it matters

The United States is on the Brink SoFA a government which closes negotiations with high issues in the White House between Trump and the Congress leaders ended with a dead end.

The funding crisis, which is largely focused on health policy disputes, threatens a general disruption of federal operations and could put the income and advantages of thousands of officials and government services in danger.

To avoid a government closure, an agreement should be concluded before Wednesday.

What to know

In the video, Jeffries is seen bearing a sombrero and a mustache, while the head of the Senate minority, Chuck Schumer, speaks of a false voice and pleads for illegal immigrants to obtain free health care.

Listen to the guys, there is no way to make it sugar, no one loves Democrats anymore, says Schumer. There are no votes left because of all our awakened bulls ***. Even blacks no longer want to vote for us, even Latinos hate us, so we need new voters, and if we give all these free health care for illegal foreigners, we could be able to get them on our side so that they can vote for us.

They cannot even speak English, so they will not realize that it was just a lot of pieces of S ***, you know, at least for a while until they learn English and that they realize that they hate us too, says the false Schumer.

On X, Schumer reacted, saying: if you think your closure is a joke, it simply proves what we all know: you cannot negotiate. You can only make anger attacks.

Jeffries also appeared on MSNBC, where he called “disgusting” video.

“It is a disgusting video and we will continue to say that fanaticism will not take you anywhere. We are fighting to protect the health care of the American people in the face of an unprecedented republican assault on everything related to things, Medicare, the affordable care law,” he said.

The government's financing dispute is largely focused on the advisability of including an extension of subsidies from the Act respecting affordable care in the expense bill.

Democrats say that health care protections must be preserved, while Republicans say that funding and politics must be managed separately.

Trump met on Monday leaders of the Congress, including Schumer, the minority head of the Hakeem Jeffries Chamber, a Democrat in New York, the head of the majority of the Senate John Thune, a Southern Dakota Republican, and the president of the Mike Johnson Chamber, a Republican of Louisiana, in a last attempt to avoid a breakdown. No agreement was concluded on Monday afternoon. Without adopting a financing bill on Tuesday evening, many non -essential government agencies will be forced to close and thousands of employees have known.

Schumer and Jeffries said it was the president.

He is the decision maker, said Schumer. It can avoid closing.

What people say

Vice-president JD Vance, on September 25: Democrats are about to close the government because they demand that we finance health care for illegal foreigners.

The Republican President of the House Mike Johnson, in an interview with CNN on Monday: Chuck Schumerwants to restore free health care for illegal foreigners paid by American taxpayers. We don't do that. We can't do that.

Hakeem Jeffries said to the White House: more than 20 million Americans are about to live premiums, co-paids and franchises due to the republican refusal to extend tax credits on affordable care law that benefit Americans in the working class. The Americans of the working class, their health care, is what was fighting to preserve, defend and strengthen.

What happens next

To avoid a government closure on Wednesday at 12:01 p.m., an agreement is due to be concluded on Tuesday evening. A closure would result in a generalized disruption to federal operations and could endanger the income and the advantages of thousands of officials, as well as the services.

