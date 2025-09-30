Jokowi volunteers have a “plan B” strategy, Darmizal: if she is betrayed, Gibran is ready to become a presidential candidate in 2029





In the midst of a commitment to supervise the Prabowo-Gibran government, the president of Rejo Volunteers, Darmizal, openly revealed that the ranks of volunteers supporting Joko Widodo had prepared a safeguard strategy or a “plan B”. According to him, they already have a roadmap and various political scenarios if there will be in the future a division or a “betrayal” of the prabowo-gibran duo. More specifically, he suggested that the reserve plan was to prepare the vice-president Gibran Rakabuming Raka to progress as a presidential candidate (presidential candidate) during the 2029 elections. “We were aware, we have read the steps and we already have the card,” said Darmizal in a video broadcast on the Indonesia UNBACKING UNBACKING channel on Monday, September 29, 2025. This declaration indicates that the support given is not unconditional and is accompanied by a mature political calculation for various possibilities. When he made the exhortation of what outing strategy (outing strategy), especially if Prabowo chose another vice-presidential candidate in 2029, Darmizal did not reject the possibility of encouraging Gibran to switch to the highest level. “When Prabowo no longer wants to twin with Mas Gibran, Mas Gibran is ready to be displayed as a presidential candidate supported by all the volunteers and there are parts that carry?” Asked the host, who was replied by Darmizal with an analysis of the electoral potential of Gibran. “It is a shame that the captive community of the community which supports Mas Gibran is now able to compete,” he said, referring to a very strong mass base of Gibran. He even predicted that Gibran's popularity would continue to soar. “I am sure that at the beginning of 2027 if there were research of a credible investigation institution, Gibran stayed under (Prabowo). Isn't that an asset?” he asked for rhetoric. Although the main objective of volunteers is currently to succeed the existing government, Darmizal's declaration is a strong signal according to which they would not be silent if Gibran is “injured” or politically betrayed. The ranks of Jokowi volunteers who are solid and proven effective in the last three elections, ready to fight by making Gibran a central figure in the next challenge. *** ' Source: context

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.korankota.com/v151/t502/86548/relawan-jokowi-punya-strategi-plan-b-darmizal-jika-dikhianati-gibran-siap-jadi-capres-2029 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos