Trump says Hamas has three or four days to respond to Gaza's proposal | News Israel-Palestine Conflict





US President Donald Trump said Hamas has three or four days to respond to his cease-fire proposal from Gaza, telling journalists that Israeli and Arab leaders have already accepted the plan.

Hamas will do it or not, and if it is not the case, it will be a very sad end, Trump told the White House on Tuesday.

When asked if there was room for negotiations on the proposal, he replied: not much.

The American president also thanked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who met Trump on Monday in Washington, DC, for accepting the plan.

Trumps' comments one day come after the White House has published a 20-point document that calls for an immediate cease-fire in the Gaza Strip, the exchange of Israeli captives held by Hamas for Palestinians in Israeli prisons and an Israeli Gaza withdrawal.

Under the proposal, Hamas would be required to disarm and the United States would work with Arab and international partners to install a temporary international stabilization force.

The plan also indicates that Hamas would play no role in Gaza's governance. Its members would be offered an amnesty if they are committed to a peaceful coexistence while those who wish to leave the enclave would be granted a safe passage abroad.

Trump said the Plan also plans to transition Palestinian technocrats to provide daily services to Gaza, government autonomy, the return of displaced residents and the insurance that the Gaza people will not be deleted.

The renewed push to put an end to the Israels The two -year war against Gaza intervened while the report of Palestinian death exceeded 66,000 and the coastal enclave underwent a humanitarian crisis.

The Israeli attacks against Gaza intensified on Tuesday, killing dozens of Palestinians, including 20 people who were desperately looking for help in the southern and central parts of the strip.

Each minute, there is an explosion in the city of Gaza while Israels soil activities are still developing, Al Jazeeras Tareq Azzoum reported in Nuseirat in the center of Gaza.

Sources have told Al Jazeera that at least six people had been killed in an Israeli drone attack in Deir El-Balah in the center of Gaza, with the Al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital reporting that a child and a journalist were among the victims.

An Israeli air attack around the Nuseirat refugee camp also killed at least four people and injured others.

Hamas study proposal

While the Israels against Gaza continues, Hamass’s negotiation team studied the Trumps plan, the Qatar Foreign Ministry confirmed.

Prime Minister Qatari Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Bin Jassim Al Thani told Al Jazeera that several points of the proposal required clarification and negotiations.

But he said that he hoped that all parties would see the plan constructively and would seize the possibility of ending the war.

We explained to Hamas at our meeting yesterday that our main objective was to arrest war, said Sheikh Mohammed on Tuesday. Hamas acted in a responsible manner and promised to study the plan.

For its part, the Fatah, the Palestinian political faction which dominates the Palestinian Authority (PA) in occupied West Bank, said that it had welcomed American efforts to end the war and protect civilians.

According to the Palestinian news agency WAFA, the Fatah said that it was ready to cooperate with all the parties to obtain a cease-fire, allowing humanitarian aid in Gaza, ensuring the release of Palestinian captives and prisoners and establishing international mechanisms to protect the Palestinians.

The group also reiterated the president of the AP, Mahmoud Abbass, to hold elections in the year following the end of the wars.

But the senior Fatah official, Abbas Zaki, condemned the American proposal as a surrender document imposed without Palestinian consent.

He warned that accepting him of the rooting humiliation, would legitimize the occupation and fragment the Palestinian unit and accused Washington and Israel of seeking to liquidate the Palestinian cause.

Not an offer, an ultimatum

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said that the UN chief had welcomed American efforts and urged all parties [to] Get an agreement and its implementation.

The secretary general reiterates that our priority must be to relieve the enormous suffering caused by this conflict, said Farhan Haq in a statement.

Washington, DC reports, DC, Al Jazeeras Mike Hanna said that Trumps' comments demonstrated Tuesday that his Gaza plan is not an offer but rather an ultimatum for Hamas.

We have heard an idea of ​​what could happen if Hamas does not comply, noted Hanna.

Trump specifically told Netanyahu if Hamas does not accept, he must do what he had to do, which is actually a green light to intensify the Israeli action in Gaza.

Sultan Barakat, professor at Hamad Bin Khalifa University in Qatar, also described the Trumps plan for Gaza as a problem.

Hamas should give up all the lever effect at the start of the plan at a party in which they do not trust and no one in the world, he told Al Jazeera, adding that the way Trump presented the plan alongside Netanyahu also suggests that he is biased to the advantage of Israel.

It was held there and allowed Netanyahu to contradict the plan by saying things that clearly correspond to its own narrow objectives, said Barakat. And Trump did not stop it.

