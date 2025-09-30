CCTV: UN UNA Secretary General and UNGA President Baerbock said that the Chinas global governance initiative has a deep meaning and that its basic principles are compatible with the objectives and principles of the United Nations Charter. During the general debate of the UNGA current session, many leaders also welcomed the global governance initiative. Marking the 80th anniversary, Guterres said that multilateralism was an assal. Media coverage also focuses on the existing deficit in global governance and the urgency of reforming and improving it. What is your comment?

Guo Jiakun: At the historical junction of the 80th anniversary of the SNU, many countries are looking for answers to questions such as the location of humanity, what a choice between multilateralism and the law of the jungle, and to revitalize international cooperation or give way to unilateralism and intimidation. What we have seen during this year's general debate shows that the consensus in force of the global community is to maintain the status of NAPs and to strengthen global governance. Earlier this month, President Xi Jinping presented the global governance initiative, emphasizing equality of sovereignty, the international law, multilateralism, an approach centered on people and real actions. The initiative provides a Chinese solution to the challenges of global governance. Its basic principles comply with the objectives and principles of the United Nations Charter. The initiative shows the support of the Chinese company to the UN, reflects the shared aspiration of the international community and has received wide support.

The global governance initiative and the global development initiative, the global security initiative and the global civilization initiative, each is concentrated and completed at the same time. Together, they form good systemic public China presented in the world. It injects stability and certainty into a turbulent world and highlights the commitment and contribution of the China in international affairs. China seeks to work with all parties to advance the four initiatives and deliver for people around the world the peace and development envisaged in the Charter of the United Nations.

Reuters: A senior Taiwan official is in Poland and said Taiwan and Europe are both faced with the same threat to authoritarianism. Does the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have a comment on these remarks?

Guo Jiakun: There is only one China in the world and Taiwan is an inalienable part of Chinese territory. The single principle is the political foundation of China to establish and develop diplomatic relations with other countries. The principle is also a fundamental standard in international relations and a dominant international consensus. China firmly opposes any form of official interactions between the Chinas Taiwan region and countries with diplomatic links with China. We urge the country relevant to strictly respect the unique principle of China, to stop providing platforms for separatist activities of Taiwan's independence, and not to send bad message to the separatist forces of Taiwan's independence.

The authorities of Lai Ching-Te send people to countries of various names, through which they clearly distribute disinformation and errors to advance their separatist program. They pedd the so -called threat and democracy of the continent in relation to the accounts of authoritarianism, Woo the external forces to support their quest for independence from Taiwan, and encourage antagonism and confrontation, having no scrums of the IPI of tension and the revelation of their naked program in the world. Nothing but the authorities of the DPP say or will never change the historical and legal fact that Taiwan is part of China, or the international commitment overwhelming towards the principle of China, and even less the inevitability of the reunification of China.

Anadolu agency: US President Donald Trump announced a plan to end the Israel War against Gaza. The plan includes the gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces with transitional governance and security agreements. What is Chinas' comment?

Guo Jiakun: China welcomes and supports all the efforts conducive to the softening of tensions between Palestine and Israel, and calls on the relevant parts to implement the relevant United Nations resolutions, to make a complete cease-fire in Gaza and to release all those who have been captive at the same time, and to relieve the humanitarian crisis as soon as possible. China recommends maintaining the principle of the Palestinians governing Palestine and continuing the two -state solution. We are ready to work with the rest of the world and to make incessant efforts for a complete, fair and lasting solution of the Palestinian issue on an early date.

Reuters: President Donald Trump announced fresh prices on Wood and imported wood, kitchen cabinets, bathroom vanities and padded furniture on Monday. Does the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have a comment?

Guo Jiakun: The tariff and commercial wars have no winners, and protectionism does not lead anywhere.

China News Service: This morning, the Research Center on the Development of the State Council published the Chinese development report 2025. What is your comment?

Guo Jiakun: The Chinese development report 2025 reports on what China achieved last year thanks to its modernization in terms of theory, institution and results. It offers a panoramic vision of the new circumstances encountered by Chinese modernization and achievements from the point of view of innovative, coordinated, green, open and shared development. The report is an important reference for other countries to study China's development and explore a path for common development.

Faced with a complex and difficult international landscape, the Chinese economy has progressed while maintaining global stability. High quality development is regularly advanced and new quality productive forces are full of vigor. China has offered the rest of the global opportunities thanks to the solid development motivated by new quality productive forces. As part of the global development initiative, more than $ 23 billion was mobilized to help the world South prosper and prosper and more than 1,800 cooperation projects were carried out. High quality belt and road cooperation have withdrawn more than 40 million people from poverty in total. China welcomed China International Import Expo, China International Consumer Products Expo, China Import and Export Fair, China International Fair for Trade in Services, Global Digital Trade Expo and other events. We give all the least developed countries of diplomatic relations with Zero-Tarif Chinese treatment for 100%tariff lines, and thanks to concrete actions, give an increase in the implementation of the United Nations Agenda for Sustainable Development. We carry out a visa -free policy for easier cross -border trips and we welcome more foreign friends to visit China during the next national holidays.

Development is an eternal theme of humanity, and no country should be left behind. Chinese advancement in modernization will motivate other countries to walk towards modernization in order to create a world of common development and progress.

Reuters: Internet services and mobile phones have been down in Afghanistan today, according to local residents and Internet surveillance services. The Taliban administration did not explain the breakdown. Does the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have a comment on this development in the neighbor of Chinas?

Goo Jacun: which noted the relevance reports.

Antara: China is expected to record an average of millions of border crossings during the next national vacation, which is starting tomorrow. It includes foreign tourists due to a policy without visa china. How to ensure the safety of all travelers, including foreign visitors?

Guo Jiakun: The day holidays of the national day and mid-self are generally called the Golden Week. Many have planned trips for the next vacation. We are delighted with more foreign friends to fully use the programs without visa chinas to visit and discover our magnificent country. I hope and believe that visitors will appreciate their trip. China will continue to work effectively to ensure the safety of Chinese and foreign tourists. We would also like to remind foreign visitors to take the necessary security precautions.

The following question was raised after the press conference: on September 27, the United Nations Security Council did not adopt the draft resolution for a technical extension to resolution 2231 filed by China and Russia. The United Kingdom, France and Germany affirmed that by virtue of resolution 2231, the Security Council would repimulate sanctions in Iran from September 28. What is your comment?

Guo Jiakun: The purpose of the draft resolution for an extension was to take more time and space for diplomatic negotiations on the Iranian nuclear issue and to create favorable conditions to finally achieve a political settlement of the issue. Pushing the Snapback mechanism is not constructive and has seriously reversed the political and diplomatic process of resolution of the Iranian nuclear problem.

The unilateral removal of the USS from the Complete Complete Action Plan is the deep cause of the crisis today. China maintains that the peaceful resolution of the Iranian nuclear question by political and diplomatic means is the only viable option and opposes the threat of force, to slap the sanctions and to put pressure. China calls on American and European countries to show political sincerity, to make more diplomatic efforts, to bring back the Iranian nuclear issue on the right way of political and diplomatic regulations and to prevent the situation of climbing. China will continue to maintain an objective and position and play a constructive role in achieving a regulation that responds to the legitimate concerns of all parties.

