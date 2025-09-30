Gandapur accuses Aleema Khan of creating a divide into PTI, alleges that the intelligence agency facilitates it – Pakistan





Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's chief minister Ali Amin Gandapur accused the founder of the PTI on Tuesday, Imran Khans, sister Aleema Khan of creating a gap within the party and allegedly alleged that it was facilitated by military intelligence (MI) and the establishment.

In a statement, Gandapur said: Imran Khan is my chief, I am faithful to him. It is my right to transmit the truth to him that I made him know everything that happened [during my meeting with him yesterday].

He said that at the start, he was not allowed to meet Imran in prison and that his messages were only transmitted to the public by his sisters.

So there is a great ditch in the party now, he continued.

Gandapur said his provincial government had presented KPS’s budget as if not the PTI government would have been disqualified. And as there was no instruction of Imran with the effect of not presenting the budget, it was presented, he added.

But after that, the campaigns launched to me and the traitors of the Parliament were very inappropriate. And we asked several times [Imrans] sisters to bring a certain clarity, but in vain. An impression was therefore created that we were going against you (Imran). But that was not the case.

And when the time came to spend the budget, the situation was the same. They did not allow us to meet us (Imran). Mirza Saif was finally able to meet him after great difficulties in which Khan Sahib was informed of the situation that we finally adopted the budget after having clearly indicated to Khan Sahib that he could make the changes he wanted.

Gandapur also said that he had told Imran that he had the power to prevent them from spending the budget and that they would comply.

But my AMP and party members were accused of having committed a betrayal by adopting this budget, they put these campaigns.

He said he was also accused of having applied the less Imran Khan formula. But me [told Imran] That no one can think or have the courage to do it.

KP CM added that he had transmitted to the founder of the party that Aleema Khan had a big role in the division of the party. Because some party members are discredited. And the party loses hope. These measures were not taken for your release. Instead, there is groupism in the party that some people use to serve their own interests.

He also allegedly allegedly allegedly alleged in contact with vloggers working to create a divide into the party. And instead of arresting them, she provokes them. And Hafezullah Niazi Sahib refers to Aleema Khan as Prime Minister in his articles. He writes that she should become the president of the party, he said.

He alleged that campaigns were underway to declare the party president Aleema. Gandapur said he told Imran that the party was injured by these campaigns and agendas.

If you (Imran) want to elect a president, then go ahead who you name will be acceptable but the fact, he said, referring to his conversation with Imran.

Gandapur said that small problems were created within the party and that no work was done to get Imran out of prison. He allegedly alleged that instead of standing united, our trajectory is such that the objectives of institutions and the establishment complies, and Aleema plays a direct role in this area.

I clearly told him that the institutions were working to weaken us, I told him that the mi facilitated Aleema Khan in this process, according to my knowledge that he supports Aleema Khan to weaken us.

The Gandapurs declaration intervened after Aleema spoke to the media outside the Adiala prison, where Imran is incarcerated, earlier in the day.

During the interaction, Aleema was questioned about the meeting with Imran. To this, she said that KP CM had allegedly allegedly working with the IM, was at the origin of all the attacks directed towards Gandapur on social networks and that she wanted to become the president of the PTI.

According to Aleema Imran shared with us. He laughed, telling us.

Remember that Imran Khan is president of Ptis. Only he is the president and no one else, she said. We will do everything for Imran Khan, we will tolerate everything for him. But we will not leave him [alone] It doesn't matter what they are doing.

She argued that Imran only passed on his messages to the outside world through her family when a party member was not available. He also specifies what must be said publicly and what is in private.

