ESPN “ kills '' interview 2019 with Trump





SEC Network host Paul Finebaum revealed in a new interview that ESPN killed an interview with President Donald Trump in 2019.

Finebaum told Outkicks Clay Travis, in an interview that will be published on Tuesday, and that was to perform the 2019 university football game week between LSU and Alabama.

The university football talk show explained that due to the extent of the game and the fact that the Gameday college is on site forced its producer to say in Finebaum that they needed to do something big.

This led Finebaum to reach out to a friend in Washington DC and this person helped ride the ball on a potential interview with the president, who was in the midst of his first mandate.

Finebaum said the interview should take place at the White House this Thursday morning, but when he told his bosses the plan, they closed it.

“I called my boss, and they killed him,” Finebaum told Travis solemnly. I was devastated. They told me who were not allowed to mix politics with football.

Paul Finebaum of ESPN revealed to Outkick that an interview of 2019 with Donald Trump had been enriched by the network. Outside

Trump planned to attend the LSU-Alabama match that year, which he did, and Finebaum said that the motivation of the interview had nothing to do with politics.

It was just the idea of ​​going to the White House to interview the President of the United States, he said. And it was not a policy, it was, that you came to a football match. The biggest match of the year in university football, and I never knew exactly where the killing button came from, but that did not happen.

Finebaum also revealed to Clay Travis of Outkick that he planned to leave the network for a political race. Outside

The interview was already making the headlines on Monday when a clip was published by Finebaum saying that he was planning to leave Espn, who owns Dry Network, to present himself to the Senate in Alabama on the republican ticket.

Finebaum revealed that he was a recorded republican and that he had voted for Trump before, while saying that one or two people in Washington had contacted his interest in politics.

President Donald Trump listens to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who made opening comments during a press conference. Nathan Posner / Shutterstock

The host of the dry network also said that the assassination of Charlie Kirk had fueled his desire to get involved.

